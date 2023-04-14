Polo Tic Gamer will hold the first Valorant amateur championship: See how to participate

The event will be held online and is aimed at residents of Misiones from 14 years of age. The competition will take place on the Battlefy platform, which will be used to regulate the tournament and fill in the registrations.

Pablo Rehwagen, a member of the institution, said that the event will take place on April 29 and 30, with the group stage on the first day and the offline semifinals and the online final on the second. It will have prizes and the participation of two renowned commentators on the scene.

Registration opened on Monday, April 10 and will run until April 24. It is important that those interested in participating register in advance, since space is limited to 64 teams. Participants can register individually, although they need a team to register.

In case of not having a complete team, the Polo Tic Gamer Discord channel has a server for those interested to join an incomplete team.

Registration requires personal data, such as name, surname, ID, and game accounts, and must be completed by a person from the team, who will act as the team’s captain.

Rehwagen said that the amateur championship does not require any minimum rank to enter, and anyone can enter, although participants are expected to have a good handle on losing frustration.

The objective is that the participants are encouraged to demonstrate their skills and learn from their rivals. It should be noted that to participate it is necessary to be a resident of Misiones, be over 14 years old, have a Riot ID and a Battlefy account.

In addition, Polo Tic Gamer has experience organizing online tournaments and in face-to-face video game events such as Counter Strike and League Of Legends, with around fifty teams participating in both editions. For the Valorant tournament, the participation of at least thirty teams is expected.

You may be interested in reading: Multiversos Festival in Posadas | Producers from Buenos Aires will present their art combining digital and extended reality

Those interested in following the news of Polo Tic Gamer can do so through its Instagram profile @PoloTicGamer and its Twitch channel, where the tournaments and finals will be broadcast online.