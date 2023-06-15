Pond water quality check after series of dead fish and ducks: “no reason to panic” (Grimbergen)

Alderman Kirsten Hoffs (CD&V) says that the water level of Pearman Pond has dropped because part of the sludge was reused on the site to refill the area around the bank walls. , © if

Last week several dead fish and ducks were found in and around the Pearman pond in Strömbeek-Bever (Grimbergen). The Flemish Environment Agency (VMM) took some water samples and is investigating the matter, but there is nothing to panic, says Mayor Bart Leermans (Verneuving).

The mayor says, “It is true that, according to our information, a dead fish and some ducks have been found in the pond.” “VMM tests water samples to determine whether it is related to blue-green algae. They produce toxic substances that can cause itching, eye complaints and even intestinal complaints in humans. But It has not been decided here yet.

The pond on the Bergmannsbeekweg in Strömbeek-Bever has been upgraded for some time. This was announced earlier by Alderman Kirsten Hoffs (CD&V). “Sustainable materials are used for bank reinforcement. There is also a lot of subsidence and hiking trails are being tackled. The water level has now gone down sharply.”

“The bank walls have been completely repaired with sustainable materials and approximately 2,500 cubic meters of sludge has been removed. A portion of the sludge has been reused at the site to backfill the area around the bank walls. it was done.

“But as a result the water level has dropped. The pond is naturally fed by groundwater, so it may take some time for the water level to reach its original level.”

water surface

According to Laermans, the water level is currently at least a meter lower than the banks. “Therefore there is no risk of contamination to humans and animals. In fact, there cannot be. We only know after a lab test whether there is blue-green algae or not.”

“At present, after treatment, the pond is being gradually filled with spring water.” The municipality also says that there is a fountain to pump enough oxygen into these high temperature waters.