Pop group Aqua comes out of the dust with a rap remix of their hit ‘Barbie Girl’ exclusively for the new Barbie movie. movie

movieThe upcoming new movie ‘Barbie’ with Margot Robbie will have a soundtrack that will have many music lovers licking their fingers. The hottest artists of the moment have recorded new work, including Dua Lipa. Dance formation Aqua has also been released by Mothball for a special remix of its hit Wrong. It will be an erotic film with thrilling music.

barbie, by director Greta Gerwig, won’t be released until late July, but has been dominating social media for months. This is partly due to the proper casting of Robbie (Barbie) and Ryan Gosling (Ken), who come as close as possible to the doll couple. For example, think about Margot’s weak leg in a trailer that was viewed millions of times.

Chrissy Teigen, who used to be a top model, couldn’t believe her eyes. “Everything I need to know about this shot,” she replied in a tweet that got 228,000 likes. how long did it take, was she holding on to something, was she hanging from something, is the floor sticky, did she have feet, who did the pedicure? I really want a documentary about this scene.’ read below tweet



no reproductive organs

Make no mistake, this scene is not a feast for the blind. Barbie doesn’t have to be sexy at all. “I was like, OK, she’s a doll. She’s a plastic doll. She has no limbs, she has no reproductive organs. If she doesn’t, does she feel sexual desires? No. , I don’t think so,” says Margot Robbie this week the trend,

In other words: People may think of Barbie as something sexy, but: ‘She should never be sexy. Yes, she can wear short skirts, but only because it’s fun and pink. Not because she wanted you to see her ass.” Barbie must be beautiful. That’s why Gerwig and Robbie, who also produced the film, wanted actress Gal Gadot to appear in the film as a doll. Give in. Gal Gadot is BarbieenergyRobbie said. “Because she’s so beautiful, but you don’t hate her because she’s so beautiful. Because she’s so real and honest, so kind and spirited, it’s almost dusky and heartwarming.”dorky) Is.’

foul shot

Gadot was unavailable, a response the producers probably didn’t get when they asked the cast for the soundtrack. It contains a list of names that you rarely see now. Dua Lipa launched on Friday dance the night away From the movie The album also features Charli XCX, Ava Max and Khaled. There are also K-pop groups Fifty Fifty and the popular Pinkpants, aimed at a younger audience.

But no movie about Barbie would be complete without that one hit song from 1997: Barbie Girl Group Aqua. Dane features in a new rap remix of the cult song, at least in sample form. Main Artist: Nicki Minaj and 2023 Artist: Ice Spice. It may come as a surprise when the song appears, as the Foot Hour-like original sound is … :







….and this sounds like a random Ice Spice hit:







This is the first part:



barbie The film and soundtrack will release on July 21.

