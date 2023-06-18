Pop is back on Pinkpop with Tove Lo and Robbie Williams

Without Pinkpop, the second edition of festival founder Jan Smets sees a major change: pop is back, after years in which guitar rock dominated. The Limburg festival honors the second part by its namesake, with others including Robbie Williams, Tove Lo and Ronde.

There he is, just behind the entrance, welcoming his visitors: Jan Smets, the ancestral festival owner who founded Pinkpop in 1970. No longer in the flesh, but in the form of an idol. Smeets bid an emotional farewell to the festival last year and handed over the baton to the team of three successors. His hand is subtly visible in this 52nd edition of the three-day festival in Landgraf. Culm aan Llan has been moved, the area has been enlarged and: the doll is back.

What is in a name? In name alone, there’s no better headliner than Pink. The first female solo headliner in the festival’s 52-year history, the American singer brought her acrobatic circus performances to a spectacular show on Friday. Earlier in the day there were pop songs from English singers Maisie Peters and Ellie Goulding, Niall Horan (ex-One Direction) and TikTok star Cera.

It’s not the first time that the festival, which for years emphasized guitar rock, has turned its attention to pop. For example, the Sugababes, the Black Eyed Peas and Justin Bieber performed on previous versions, only to return to rock in later years. Although the average age at Pinkpop is higher than at many similar pop festivals, the number of children and young people this year is notable.

‘I feel just like your mother’



Don’t miss the sun There is a lot in the grass, with shade taking up every spot and headgear being the most popular clothing item. The message ‘Grease Well’, a winged statement by Smets, now comes from LCD screens beside the steps. Otherwise, mobile smearing teams are roaming in the field.

Or ronde singer Rikki Borgelt, who from the main stage encourages the entire arena in front of her to wear sun cream and drink enough water. “I feel exactly like your mother,” she says, before the band from Utrecht uses one of their many hits since their breakthrough in 2015. It’s that they themselves are intimidated by the amount of confetti falling on them, otherwise we note: regularly played.



Josh Homme, lead singer of Queens of the Stone Age. photo Maarten Hartmann

Not so with Grandma Freire. The Icelandic singer became known as a contender for the Eurovision Song Contest. The festival of the song was canceled due to Corona, but a success came and brought it to Pinkpop. The school band seems to sympathize with their band, the small talk in the middle is uncomfortable and the light-hearted songs based on eighties synthpop are appropriate for daytime. The audience listens to the performance with a smile; It’s too hot for much involvement.

screaming guitars of course there are too



It’s very quiet at Zwangere Guy. At least, in terms of audience. A few kilometers away, the Brussels rapper is a hero, with souls still to be won in the Netherlands. In moments when his voice can be heard over the heavy bass, he does. His emotionally charged, reflective lyrics about the abuses he sees all around him are absolutely worth it. In addition, he has a sense of humor: when he points to the audience to his right, he says: “For me you are the 1st left, because I hate people on the right.”

Of course they’re there this year too: the screaming guitars, the rapid nodding, the men pogging at the front of the stage. Air guitar is old fashioned to the sounds of the Sons, Ramcoat, The Black Keys and Hollywood Vampires. The speed record is broken by the Flemish Foursome Sons, under the encouragement of someone carrying a Belgian flag. It also manages to create a minor moshpit of heavily sweaty, jumpy people with ferocious tempo rock songs.

Last year, his style and compatriot Ramkot were on the same podium. Due to the sudden cancellation of American rock band Disturbed, the band is now flying out for a show on the Big North stage. They fill in well, but the performance isn’t quite as exciting as last year’s, although the band occasionally finds a flame in the pan with crass rock that includes a diversion, stopover, or delay inserted every so often.

The crowd cheers exclusively for Johnny Depp.



Also complete on guitar: Hollywood Vampires. An ancient supergroup that could main stage for a retro set with a handful of rock covers and a few mediocre songs of their own. It’s almost all that Alice Cooper (75), Joe Perry (guitarist Aerosmith, 73) and the other band members care about: they look like Pirates of the Caribbean walked away. Except for the guitarist in that Rasta hat, the only real pirate in the company: actor Johnny Depp. Pinkpop especially cheers for her, even though Alice Cooper is her classic. outside school To bet.

There’s a much more relevant Tove Lo in 2023. her songs are full women empowerment and self-determination, the Swedish pop diva is a great source of inspiration for young women. There they stand, teenage girls, mostly clothed and singing along enthusiastically talking bodyin which the singer, dancing sensuously, briefly lifts her top and shows her breasts to the audience. She doesn’t even need to make such a feminist statement to be able to handle a bigger platform; For that his charisma, charisma and songs are enough.



Take Tov. image photo Maarten Hartmann

Less charisma but more bang are The Black Keys. Both debuted on Pinkpop. Backed live by a full band in the wings, it rocks one raucous blues rock riff after another, the result of a twenty-year career. Thanks to the setting sun and falling temperatures, spectators finally get some movement, who jump with excitement gold on the Ceiling And Guy,

On the main stage across the street, Irish band The Script puts on a slick show. The enamel is having a hard time on the teeth with the cute stadium doll full of grand gestures. Still, Pinkpop is about to get axed. It’s a black-edged performance: Last April, guitarist and founding member Mark Sheehan passed away. The Sangh is silent on this. Also Special: For Him Nothing Wagering about the consequences of the break-up, they confront the ex-girlfriend of one of the fans in the audience.

Stone Age queens don’t do such tricks. The day after a new album is released, a desert rock band plays a tightrope walk that pays little heed to the new album. In good spirits, the band’s creative brain, Josh Homme, kicks off with the most popular song. No one knows, Very few surprises in the set list, but a solid performance, including good old-fashioned crowd surfing.

The allure of B-choice Robbie Williams



And then Robbie Williams. After a long effort to get the B-choice, Foo Fighters, as headliners. That rock band just released a new album and doesn’t have to rely on past successes to be relevant. The former boy band singer released his last regular album and last hit in 2016. candy Dates from 2012. However, its charm and humor are timeless.

Plus a handful of evergreen (Angels, Feel, Rock DJ, Let Me Entertain You, She’s The Onesongs more than twenty years old) and a good dose of audience participation help him and his extensive band win over audiences with wind players, dancers and backing singers.

He uses his career and life as a coat rack, often entering into conversation with people in the front row. It picks up pace from an expertly played show, which is musically of little interest but sends the audience into their tents with a big smile.

