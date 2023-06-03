Pop legend Kylie Minogue returns with hit ‘Padma Padma’

The original Kylie is back with a new Top 40 hit called ‘Padma Padma’. A musical icon who created a furor in pop music especially in the nineties and early 2000s.
The original Kylie is back with a new Top 40 hit called 'Padma Padma'. A musical icon who created a furor in pop music especially in the nineties and early 2000s. Locomotion The year is 1988 and Kylie Minogue took the world by storm with the songs 'Locomotion' and 'I Should Be So Lucky'. At that time she was already known from the Australian soap opera 'Neighbours'. After her debut, a long run of mild success followed. She wanted to get rid of her sweet image and go in a new direction. Together with Nick Cave, he created the hit 'Where the Wild Roses Grow'. She then returned to commercial pop and soon had her biggest hit, 'Can't Get You Out of My Head'. Padma Padma is back with the Kylie Minogue hit 'Padma Padma', a pop record with an opening two thousand sauces. Does this hit mean that Kylie Minogue will once again join the ranks of young pop stars like Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift?