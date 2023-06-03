Pop legend Kylie Minogue returns with hit ‘Padma Padma’

The original Kylie is back with a new Top 40 hit called ‘Padma Padma’. A musical icon who created a furor in pop music especially in the nineties and early 2000s.

loco speed

talk year 1988 and Kylie Minogue Hit the world with the songs ‘Locomotion’ and ‘I Should Be So Lucky’. At that time she was already known from the Australian soap opera ‘Neighbours’. After her debut, a long run of mild success followed. She wanted to get rid of her sweet image and go in a new direction. together with nick cave He created the hit ‘Where the Wild Roses Grow’. She then returned to commercial pop and soon had her biggest hit, ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’.

padam padam

is now Kylie Minogue Back with the hit ‘Padam Padam’, a pop record with early 2000 sauces. what does this hit mean Kylie Minogue as young pop stars reunite Olivia Rodrigo And Taylor Swift,

