Pop Music Day at Kulturlocale – All news from Barendrecht

Barendrecht – On Saturday, June 3, the doors of De Barn opened to the students of Kulturlocale’s pop department. From 13 to 15.30 the hall was packed with pop music. Ten songs were studied, played and sung on stage, including Water Under the Bridge by Adele, Before I Go by Guy Sebastian and Watermelon Sugar High by Harry Styles.

The purpose of the day was to bring students together guitar, drums, sax, modern vocals and keys and introduce them to the world of pop music. This was done under the expert guidance of teachers. He welcomed the students, applied colour, added and gave suggestions and instructions where necessary. The students of the classical department were also invited to come and play. Flute student Lena: “I thought it was great fun and what great singers, songwriters and musicians!”

Coordinator Monique Krujdenberg was there: “I am pleased that we were able to offer this as an additional activity in addition to the annual Top2000 evening. We see a successful afternoon.

