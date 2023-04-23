Popcorn in Pajamas – by Flávio Jayme | Correio dos Campos

Mystery, action and suspense all together and mixed in the highlights of the week.

Ghosted: No Answer (Apple TV+)

Trailer: HERE

Chris Evans (Captain America) meets the mysterious Sadie (Ana de Armas) without knowing that, in fact, she is a secret agent in ‘Ghosted: No Answer’, a film that arrives this week on Apple TV +. But before he can decide if they will have a future together, he is kidnapped and ends up discovering the true identity of his beloved.

Now he is forced to follow her on an international chase where he often ends up being saved by the girl from shootings, traps and enemies he doesn’t even know who he is. Or does he know?

The Agents 355 (HBO Max)

Trailer: HERE

A great cast of Hollywood stars directs The Agents 355, action film that arrives this week at HBO Max headed by Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz and Lupita Nyong’o, all Oscar winners.

In the plot, the female cast forms a group of international agents who need to recover a top secret weapon that ends up falling into the hands of dangerous mercenaries and can destabilize the entire world political scene. Traveling the world following their lethal mission, they will need to overcome differences and distrust among themselves to fight together against the terrible organization that threatens the world and still come out alive.

Dead Ringers (Amazon Prime)

Trailer: HERE

Rachel Weisz stars in this adaptation of the film Gemini: Morbid Similarity (from 1988) in series format for Amazon Prime.

In the thriller production, Weisz plays the Mantle twins, two exceptional gynecologists (and identical twins) who share everything: from sexual partners to the illicit substances they use and illegal research they conduct. Both will test the limits of ethics by proposing new forms of human reproduction in a dark and disturbing journey through the world of sex, drugs, romance and medicine.

Mr. Mercedes (Star+)

Trailer: HERE

A troubled detective takes on a ruthless serial killer in Mr. Mercedes, series that adapts Stephen King’s trilogy of books for the screen that arrives this week on Star+.

The three seasons of the production show Detective Bill Hodges’ pursuit of the mysterious Mr. Mercedes, a murderer who, in addition to being dangerous, seems to have supernatural gifts to get inside people’s heads. After a first attack driving a stolen Mercedes into a crowd, the killer falls into the sights of the detective who, without suspecting it, is closer to him than he imagines.

To check out the complete list of releases this week visit the Dramatic Pause

Flávio Jayme is a journalist (website Dramatic Pause and profile @pausadramatica) with more than 15 years of experience in cultural journalism. Author of several books, he is a film critic, fan of pop culture and tuned in to the latest entertainment news in the world of series, films, music and literature.

To check out the complete list of releases this week visit the Dramatic Pause

Flávio Jayme is a journalist (website Dramatic Pause and profile @pausadramatica) with more than 15 years of experience in cultural journalism. Author of several books, he is a film critic, fan of pop culture and tuned in to the latest entertainment news in the world of series, films, music and literature.