Pope and Beyoncé unverified on Twitter: Musk removes stamps

This Thursday (20), four minutes after taking off from Starbase, Texas, the SpaceX Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, exploded in mid-air.

Fortunately no one was on board. Musk tweeted: “Learned a lot for the next launch test in a few months.” the billionaire then deleted all old verification badges on twitteras he threatened he would.

everyone who went verified as notable people on the social network before Musk acquired it lost their blue badgesincluding the pope (who has 18.8 million followers on @pontifex), Beyonce (with 15.5 million followers on the @beyonce account), kim kardashian (75.1 million followers on @kimkardsahian), Katy Perry (108.2 million followers on @katyperry), Lady Gaga (84.6 million followers on @ladygaga) and many journalists like me.

However, some managed to keep their seals. Between them, LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers (with 52.7 million followers on @kingjames) and New York Times bestselling author Stephen King (with 7.1 million followers on @stephenking). Both protested paid verification.

King tweeted: “My account says I subscribed to Twitter Blue – I didn’t. She also says that I provided a phone number, which was not the case.

A spokesperson for James also told The Verge that the NBA legend also failed to pay for his verification.

Others who still have their blue checks include pop stars Taylor Swift (92.5 million followers on @taylorswift13), Rihanna (with 108.3 million followers on @rihanna), and Grimes, mother of Musk’s children (1, 3 million followers on @grimeszsz). “I’m paying some with my own money,” said the billionaire.

A bit of confusion ensued when a fake @nyc_government account commented on a pinned tweet from the official New York City account, which read: “This is an authentic account representing the New York City government. This is the only government-run @NYCgov account.” Tech reporter Kara Swisher tweeted a screenshot of the imposter replying, “No, you’re not. THIS account is the only authentic Twitter account representing and administered by the New York City Government.” The fake account has already been suspended.

All about AI

Of course, the biggest news was the AI ​​wars between the tech giants. In March, Musk registered a company in Nevada called X.AI to fight advances in generative AI from Google, Microsoft and OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT. He told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson earlier this week that he’s considering calling the company TruthGPT.

Last week, in a Twitter Spaces with the BBC, the billionaire also said that advertisers are returning to the platform and that Twitter is at break-even, expecting positive cash flow this quarter. However, with the introduction of expensive developer fees – more than US$ 500 thousand (R$ 2.5 million) per year for access to 0.3% of the network’s tweets, according to documents seen by Wired –, the Microsoft said it was dropping Twitter from its advertising platform.

Musk threatened to sue Microsoft: “They illegally trained using Twitter data. Process time.” In December, the world’s second-richest man said he was surprised to learn that OpenAI was training on Twitter data. Co-founder of OpenAI in 2015, he parted ways with the company in 2018.

Your data is valuable

When it comes to AI training, data is like oil, as the saying goes, and it can be expensive. Facebook has just been ordered to pay US$ 725 million (R$ 3.6 billion) to users who were on the platform from May 24, 2007 to December 22, 2022 and may have had their data stolen during the Cambridge scandal Analytica or other violations.

According to Statista, Facebook had over 240 million U.S. users in 2022, so it’s unclear how much claimants will actually receive.