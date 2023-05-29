Poppy finally walks away from Liar (Liar)

After barely six months, Poppy Mobility is removing its shared cars from Lire. The car-sharing company had very few customers. On the other hand, competitor Cambio is doing well.

Poppy Mobility informed its customers through SMS last week. “It looks like you have used our poppy cars in Lire in the past. Unfortunately, you were one of the very few to use the area. This means our cars are left idle for a long time. After several attempts, we have decided to close the LEAR zone and move the cars to areas where they can serve more users.

From November 2022, residents of Leer and Koningshuict will be able to rely on Poppy Cars for trips within and outside the city as well. Lier’s zone allowed users to take a car and travel easily to nearby Poppy Zones in Antwerp, Mechelen, Brussels, Ghent or the airport.

Option

Alderman for Mobility Bert Volants (N-VA) responds, “Of course we don’t like to see Poppy leave and it’s certainly a pity that her concept in Liar doesn’t catch on.” “At the same time, we see that Cambio’s shared cars are increasing month on month. For this purpose, about fifteen cars are shared intensively, this figure will increase in the coming months. From the city, we therefore firmly believe that shared cars have an absolute future in Lire. So there’s definitely still an option with growth potential for Poppy users in LiR. As Poppy continues to grow in Flanders, I expect Liar to be back on the radar as well. Maybe it was still a little too early for that.”

Posta cars will be available in Antwerp, Brussels, Mechelen, Ghent, Liège and the satellite areas of Hohenen, Kappeln, Wijnigem, Schilde, Gravenwezel, Schotten, Edgem, Kontich and Kontich Kazern. (CVR)

