Portugal defeated Sweden in Euro Cup preparation match

2024-03-21

Without its legend Cristiano Ronaldo, portugal Germany won with great authority (5-2) against Sweden in a match played at the stadium this Thursday in friendly preparation for the Euro 2024 championship. guimaraes (North of the country).

He snatched the ‘7’ from Cristiano Ronaldo: Who is the player who used the historic number CR7 in Portugal vs Sweden?

Players moved forward under the leadership of Roberto Martínez milan rafael leo (24), who attacked the squad with cannon. After this, Matthias Nunes (33) and Bruno scored. Fernandes (45), bequeathed to Nelson Semedo after his death pass.

it was the turn of the second part Bruma (57) and Gonçalo Ramos (61).

Sweden narrows differences Victor Gyokres (58), sporting star lisbonAnd Gustaf Nilsson (90).

After a brilliant performance of ten wins in ten matches, the club has already qualified for the Euro Cup. portugal Finalized their preparations for the tournament (14 June-14 July).

Without Cristiano Ronaldo, who will join the group for the trip to Slovenia next week, Roberto Martínez may have been satisfied with the options he tried in attack.

“We don’t depend on Cristiano, he spent 15 years fighting with Messi, but there is a lot of talent in the team”

The Portuguese team’s next match will be a friendly against Slovenia on 26 March in Ljubljana.

Sweden, which failed in its attempt to qualify for the continental tournament, was very aggressive in the first minutes this Thursday, but ran into the effectiveness of a Portuguese team that brings together many attackers from the best European teams.

