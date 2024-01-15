Portugal defeated Sweden in Euro Cup preparation match

2024-03-21



Without its legend Cristiano Ronaldo, portugal Germany won with great authority (5-2) against Sweden in a match played at the stadium this Thursday in friendly preparation for the Euro 2024 championship. guimaraes (North of the country).

Players moved forward under the leadership of Roberto Martínez milan rafael leo (24), who attacked the squad with cannon. After this, Matthias Nunes (33) and Bruno scored. Fernandes (45), bequeathed to Nelson Semedo after his death pass.

it was the turn of the second part Bruma (57) and Gonçalo Ramos (61).

Sweden narrows differences Victor Gyokres (58), sporting star lisbonAnd Gustaf Nilsson (90).

After a brilliant performance of ten wins in ten matches, the club has already qualified for the Euro Cup. portugal Finalized their preparations for the tournament (14 June-14 July).

Without Cristiano Ronaldo, who will join the group for the trip to Slovenia next week, Roberto Martínez may have been satisfied with the options he tried in attack.