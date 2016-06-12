Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Joey Bada$$ perform at Bonnaroo

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, and Joey Bada$$ have all been added to the Bonnaroo 2024 lineup, set to take place June 13-16, 2024 in Manchester, TN.

In a press release shared with hiphopdxIt was revealed that the three superstars would be in an all-star lineup that would include a variety of artists including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pretty Lights, Cage the Elephant, Maggie Rogers, Melanie Martinez, Khruangbin, Cigarettes After Sex, Jason Isbell, and more. and 400 Unit, Diplo, and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Tickets go on sale Thursday (January 11) and fans can sign up for a pre-sale passcode now on the festival’s website.

Last year’s Bonnaroo was a real treat for hip hop fans, as it was announced that Kendrick Lamar was the headlining act.

Of. Dot led the way for hip hop at the four-day festival, and was joined on the bill by her cousin Baby Keem, Lil Nas The PGlang rapper took the stage the other day.

And in 2008, Kanye West made headlines when he also took to the Bonnaroo stage, but not for the right reasons.

The show was delayed by two hours, much to the disappointment of fans. Kanye was scheduled to take the stage at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday morning, but he didn’t manage to start his show until around 4:25 a.m. – by which time, most fans were already asleep.

“Kanye sucks!” According to the BBC, fans who were in attendance at the festival threw glow sticks in the dark at the empty stage, the sound of which was heard throughout the venue. Later that day, guitarist Robert Randolph encouraged more “Kanye sucks” chants from the crowd.

The reason for the delay was a combination of the removal of Pearl Jam’s set (the band played an hour late) as well as difficulties in setting up Kanye’s elaborate stage.

Other acts at Bonnaroo that year included Chris Rock, Jack Johnson, Metallica, M.I.A., Talib Kweli and Lupe Fiasco.

Fortunately, 2009 proved to be a better year for hip hop at Bonnaroo, as they had Snoop Dogg headline the event.

The Dogfathers were joined for the 2009 lineup by The Beastie Boys, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Phish, Nine Inch Nails, David Byrne, Wilco, Al Green, and Elvis Costello.