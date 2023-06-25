Poster of French Barbie goes viral because of spicy detail: ‘It’s genius’

The poster features Margot sitting on Ryan’s shoulders. ,Elle putt tout faire. louis okay ken‘, written next to it, which in Dutch means ‘she can do anything, she’s just Ken’. It may seem like an innocent poster, but anyone who knows French knows that there is more to a French slogan.

In the French dialect the last word has a double meaning. According to last news Is the word ‘cane’ synonymous with ‘frogging’. For example, the text suddenly means ‘She knows how to do everything. He just knows how to have sex.”

It seems that this was done intentionally. A French marketing manager at a rival studio told me, “There’s no way a French speaker could not notice the spicy pun. It’s genius they put it in there.” Hollywood Reporter. Movie studio Warner Bros. refuses to confirm or deny that there is an intention. Nevertheless, the English version of the slogan proves that this was intentional. The first line of the English slogan reads ‘Barbie is everything’, on the other hand, the French translation of the first line is ‘Barbie can do everything’.

Overall, Warner Bros. Still happy with all the reactions to the world famous poster. A spokesperson for the film studio said, “The speculation surrounding the Barbie marketing campaign shows that the public is very excited about the impending release of our film.” “We can’t wait for audiences around the world to see Barbie.” New barbieThe film is in theaters from July 19. Besides Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Simu Liu and Dua Lipa are also part of the star cast.

