Poster of French Barbie goes viral because of spicy detail: ‘It’s genius’

Overall, Warner Bros. Still happy with all the reactions to the world famous poster. A spokesperson for the film studio said, “The speculation surrounding the Barbie marketing campaign shows that the public is very excited about the impending release of our film.” “We can’t wait for audiences around the world to see Barbie.”

New barbieThe film is in theaters from July 19. Besides Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Simu Liu and Dua Lipa are also part of the star cast.