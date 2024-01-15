Potential oil and natural gas reserves discovered in Dominican Republic. AlMomento.net

By

efe

Date: 02/22/2024



SANTO DOMINGO.- According to a report presented this Wednesday by the Dominican Oil Refinery (Refidomsa), several basins in the Dominican territory present elements that point towards the possible existence of hydrocarbon deposits, especially oil and natural gas, in four cavities in the country. Let’s point out. ,

The study “serves as a starting point for larger projections” in a later phase, aimed at “quantifying potential reserves and production rates for the exploration and potential exploitation of hydrocarbon resources” in the Azuay, San Juan Basin, Enriquillo and Cibao. To do. Leonardo Aguilera, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Refidomsa.

In a press conference held with technicians from the Oil and Gas Research and Exploration Unit, Aguilera highlighted that the results of this study will revolutionize the strategy of locating significant oil and natural gas reserves, based on geological and geophysical Based on a range of factors. Conditions in our area.

“When we say that this is the first study of this size, it is because, to date, efforts to determine the oil and gas potential of the Dominican region and its potential entry into production on a significant scale have not been systematic This can give concrete results to the investigation.

The executive explained that the study was carried out in collaboration with the Pedro Henríquez Ureña University (UNPHU) and the University of Ecuador of Colombia, with the results supported by prestigious laboratories and accredited research centers.

The work coordinated by Ramon Cruz and Gregorio Rosario, Director and Deputy Director, respectively, of Refidomsa’s Oil and Gas Research and Exploration Unit, contains information of high strategic value to the Dominican State, and is described as “a guide to attracting Will Work.” “Potential national and foreign investors who wish to venture into this industry.”

Aguilera invited potential investors to use this tool with geo-located information on areas with high potential for oil and natural gas exploration.









