power of iconic brands

More parties are marketing plant-based alternatives to meat. What is your added value?

“Retailers want to build a whole category. Your brand should contribute to that goal. Ultimately, it is the consumer who decides what is right for his or her life. There are many strong brands with similar products. I have a lot of respect for him. But this is still a fairly immature area where Heinz can bring a certain familiarity and play a role in plant-based democratization. In any case, it has worked well for us. We have done and we intend to continue to do so. Protein is of the utmost importance and I see it as a noble mission to make these products available to our customers, including many families.

Is it a personal motivation to encourage people to adopt a healthy lifestyle?

“I think wellness is the most important thing. It’s one of my core values, which I can live up to in my work at Kraft Heinz. In this industry, we can also make a huge impact on the health of our consumers. Ketchup The sugar agenda within the U.S. is extremely important, and we’re going to emphasize that. We’ve also done a lot in the area of ​​sugar in Caravan Sevitum, and we still have a lot to do. We’ve also made a lot of good adjustments in the core of the Honig range. And we didn’t end there either. We also think we can play a role in healthier and tastier food with our hot sauces, especially Heinz Frito, but also plant-based.

How do these adjustments relate to the familiar recipes of iconic brands that customers love so much?

“Over the years we have always implemented the reduction of sugar and salt in Honig and Carvan Savitam. But you have to be extremely careful, especially with original ketchup. You can be far more radical and disruptive in your innovations. If the product doesn’t exist yet, you can talk about it freely and it’s best to practice a little first. However, it is important that you follow the quality standards. It should be safe and the quality should be better, but you can do all this research before going to the market. And you have to be able to keep the supply chain afloat. Once you’ve perfected it, you can still learn a lot with your partners before trying your best.”

Which brand gives you the most headaches?

“Carvan Chevitum right now. We are losing at the lower end of the market. Also, we had a recall recently. It happens very occasionally, unfortunately. Otherwise the category is quite healthy, stable and growing a bit. Innovation in the category is in good order, plans are strong.”

What is Kraft Heinz’s role in the Dutch food world?

“We are the fifth supplier to the food market and in all categories where we play No. 1 or No. 2. We feel a huge responsibility to make those categories healthier, tastier and more sustainable. We have many brands, so it huge task. But if you work with long-term programs and are willing to improve your curriculum, you can do a lot in a few years. And we’ve proved that. But we’re still are far from satisfied. I hope Heinz can bring many more innovations to market in the years to come, and that this sauce can continue to bring really good taste to the shelf – the core of what we do – but the Dutch people Even more broadly on the plate. We will continue to work on taste, nutrition, sustainability and health.

What sets you apart from other food manufacturers?

“We have the strength of global brands like Heinz and iconic Dutch brands, but we have also created a culture in which we operate with great speed and flexibility. So on the one hand is the strength of scale, but also the passion of Kraft Heinz. , have structures and partnerships that are more suited to a start-up. We sell over 400 million bottles of ketchup in Europe. It has to run efficiently and well, but for future-oriented projects we need that second layer as well Is.

