PP23: 0.0 Karaoke Night With OneRepublic

Ryan Tedder has it all. He has the straightest teeth in Pinkpop, has Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé’s 06 numbers on his phone and can wallpaper his living room with gold records of world hits he wrote himself. And yet the spark doesn’t quite want to dissipate in Pinkpop today. Even if you see people here and there singing along to OneRepublic’s famous songs, it still doesn’t feel like a real festival. What is there in that?

Most of the people who take up Ryan Tedder’s profession live behind the scenes. You can find them in small print on Spotify under the heading Credits. You will never see Max Martin on stage, for example, he never gives interviews. The-Dream, don’t know what he looks like, but you know his songs. Ryan Tedder has long kept some of his best songs to himself. He had come here before to play in Pinkpop. The show then had more tempo than it does now, and this is mainly due to the very long piano piece in the middle, in which Tedder sings in a stripped-down form for Beyoncé, Lil Nas X and Ellie Goulding. They call it karaoke, but it’s nothing like that. Karaoke is lagging, karaoke is stupid shit, karaoke is missing all the notes but have a good night.

Maybe that’s the problem with Ryan and his OneRepublic: There’s no fun in it. Tedder stands there like a blonde Kendall Roy, so self-aware that it comes across as stoic and serious. And though he admits there’s a sweet lustiness to it, even “Halo” doesn’t sound like a hit with his mouth. Well, OneRepublic’s hits keep getting better, but that joyous flute ballad “I Ain’t Worried” (1 billion streams, mind you!) isn’t much fun either. Such a huge hit, such a great pop song, and it flies like a B-side.

OneRepublic concluded the set with their biggest hit ‘Counting Stars’, a song from the same year as Avicii’s ‘Hey Brother’ and based on the same idea: a light beat with a folk melody. . That folk element is magnified in such a way that out of nowhere a sort of Humpa atmosphere is created on the grounds. The front dives between obstacles to shake hands and wink. There are still a few laughs at the last minute.