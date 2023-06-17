PP23: Hard Rock Puppet Theater Hollywood Vampires Popular

We’ve been talking all week about how young and how pop Pinkpop is this year, but here are 444 years (unfortunately not 666) of rock ‘n roll royalty on stage. And a Hollywood giant. That’s what everyone here wants to see: a super group featuring Alice Cooper, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and… Johnny Depp. Yes, funny enough, guitarist Tommy Henriksen looks like a pirate from the Caribbean, but he’s actually there, the man who was considered the world’s sexiest actor for years. Most recently, his reputation has taken quite a scratch due to that controversial lawsuit against his ex Amber Heard. Although he won it, we still remember the dirty messages in which he threatened to fire his wife. Here in the Landgraf he apparently doesn’t have much behind him, as his name has been buzzing and people have written all kinds of obscene proposals on cardboard boards. Depp today plays a Rasta rocker with a spliff in the corner of his mouth. Alice Cooper is the undisputed leader of the band, complete with a magic wand and a chest full of medals of honor.

In this age of tribute bands and biopics it fits perfectly: some old hands who visit each other because they still feel like it. To play! Pop music is getting old, the first generation has almost completely disappeared, but there is still a need to keep their repertoire alive. How else: This is the hottest act ever. The set list includes some of their own songs, which are poorly played but played with great dedication, notably by Cooper and Perry. Cooper toasts his dead drunk friend Jim Morrison, and Depp squeezes in a very good “Heroes” (and a sad “Bad As Me”) by Bowie. The worst are the two Aerosmith songs, particularly ‘Bright Light Fret’, sung by Perry. Just keep playing guitar, Joe, you’re doing great.

moment:

So yeah, what did we see? A cheesy cover band that sounds like something out of a low-budget cult movie on VHS in which a shaman, a pirate and a Rastafarian turn into zombies at midnight and hunt down bleeding virgins. The band then begins with the closing track ‘School’s Out’, Alice Cooper’s Stone Cold Hard Rock classic. Rockers on the field pump their fists with the same spirit as young girls did yesterday when Niall Horan started ‘Story of My Life’.