PP23: Maisie Peters wins the breakaway

Bet Maisie Peters has Taylor Swift’s entire record collection in her bedroom? Until Midnight started off neatly, and after all that trouble with Scooter Braun he also bought Taylor’s version of Fearless and Red? Just to say: Maisie Peters is a Swiftie. From songwriting, vocal lines to pure pop and country pop tunes that she plays, her love for Tyte shines through everywhere.

Maisie Peters, a 23-year-old cute-next-door white-blonde with angelic locks and cowboy boots who was already picked up by Ed Sheeran. was the supporting act for Niall Horan. Sam Swift and Taylor Swift are fans themselves. And Phoebe Bridgers also gave the British singer-songwriter her indie Skimindy stamp. Her second album will be released next week, which will be filled with credits from writers and producers who contributed to the record including Taylor Swift, Jessie Ware, Troye Sivan, Girl in Red and Tove Lo.

And he’s a freak of a boy. “This one’s for all the girls who make fools of themselves!” she screams with laughter. Moments later, the pop rock song ‘Not Another Rockstar’ announces: ‘This song is about my terrible taste in men!’ In the catchy pop tune ‘Body Better’ she compares herself to her ex’s new girlfriend, in ‘Love Him I Don’t’ she suspiciously cracks a margarita. Do I love her, don’t I love her? Her stomach is full of obsessive butterflies, and she shrugs them off in very accessible pop with some really great songs in between. And look, up front: a bunch of very young girls here fondling a best friend, looking at her with big hearts in their eyes and already thundering along to a few songs. Neo wwwwww!

moment:

“You lost the break-up,” Peters sings in the song of the same name, another double-double nod to Taylor. You go girl, bet that lame crush is scrolling through this on his instafeed and kicking himself in the face?

