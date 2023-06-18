PP23: Nielsen pours gray tub of yogurt over Landgraf

Believe it or not, Nielsen has never played in Pinkpop before in her career spanning over a decade. never! He last released an album in 2018, he says, really long ago, and now only has a new night of swims with an astrology girl named Anello. The album that was supposed to be released got shelved after the death of her cousin. So the big question today is… Who on the Pinkpop programming committee said: Nielsen, we really can’t ignore this anymore? Name and back no.

‘I’ve dreamed of playing this song on Pinkpop for ten years and see how the audience reacts, but I think you’re still going at it’, he said after playing his breakthrough hit ‘Beauty and the Brains’. say before. He has specially worn a pink shirt for this occasion. He also has a festival act by the book. Super tight band. Thick grown version of greatest hits, nod to Prince as a bonus as well. When his own material falls short, he also covers songs by The Script and Dua Lipa.

But in everything Nielsen lacks character and charm boy next door That he is starting to age more and more even ten years ago. Now he’s just your neighbor you know by name, who only has the courtesy of inviting you to a barbecue. That neighbor about whom some unpleasant rumors of adultery are being spread, that too. Don’t think about it for too long when he dreams in the ‘hotelsuite’ that the girl is sleeping in a room far away, and if he shouldn’t give it a chance.

moment:

His band plays reggaeton without any fanfare. A blues solo without the soul. Sex without funk. Dance doll without disco ball. Best singer without singing very well. Beauty nor brains. It’s especially easy to describe what Nielsen’s music lacks. Even the CO2 cannons start making a splash in ‘Sexy als ik dans’. As he himself sings: ‘I’m missing some excitement in my imagination.’ The ultimate yogurt pop.

NTR, VPRO and BNNVARA covered Pinkpop on 3FM, NPO2 Extra and 3voor12.vpro.nl/pinkpop, Watch the first TV broadcast On NPO Start, More Pinkpop on NPO 3 on Sunday 18 June (20:15-23:15).