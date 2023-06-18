PP23: Not enough band-aids for Gayle

“Everybody hate me,” sings Gayle in her opening song, kicking off with an angry rock ‘n’ roll riff that says it all: Nanana, I care (secretly I kinda). For those who have been living under a rock: Gayle is an 18-year-old American pop singer who made TikTok a hit with the clever hook of fiery break-up song ‘abcdefu’. She also scored a Grammy nomination alongside Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, and not everyone agreed. Poor thing, a lot of dirt has been spread about Gayle on social media, with people agreeing on one thing: this is the ‘worst song ever’.

Well. Also, the problem with TikTok sensations is often that they break through all at once, then get booked on stages that fit their million-dollar reach, but where they lack the platform experience. Due to lack, they fall short. Same thing for Gayle: She has a band that isn’t tight enough, she screams enough to herself and there aren’t enough songs to fill a set list. That’s why she plays two covers of which “Misery Business” by Paramore fits best with her repertoire (but again doesn’t sing it very cleanly).

And then there are the songs: In terms of sound, they tap the same vein as Olivia Rodrigo’s white-hot rage anthems: poppy rock and rocky pop with love for Paramore and Avril Lavigne, but sung much more soulfully — And one did very little well. To make matters worse, she falls hard, opens her knee on stage and then points to the pool of blood running down her knee. ‘Fuck yeah, rock ‘n’ roll baby,’ she says, and she’s given a tiny plaster cast from the wings. It is not enough.

Of course, all calls go to the air for “abcdefu,” but otherwise the show is missing about nineteen letters of the alphabet.

