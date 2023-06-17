PP23: P!NK Is A Depressingly Outdated Circus Act

Yes, this is a production with an enormous level of ambition, and those stunts include hours of flight, a million trillion push-ups, and steely abs (which may even bear some criticism). Look how effortlessly she glides through those air curtains on “Turbulence,” a fitting song with the same message she’s been delivering throughout her career: Life tries to nail you to the ground, but you’ll fly, little bird. Spread your wings and fly!

That’s P! NK: A pop star for the underdogs, the somewhat androgynous singer who stood somewhere between the X-tinas and Britneys with the bright pink spikes (“I was told I had a secret penis,” she puts it today) ), music with an I-am-not-a-brained image and rock-like pretensions. Honestly, it made for an exceptionally long career for a pop singer, but… what… a… awful… body of work… oh my god. Her band Kitty performs even more pop-rock songs with hard rock riffs and guitar solos. A series of sentimental ballads delve into the depths of a frying pan in the middle of the set before she switches to softening Lumineers-esque folk pop and a first aid kit penned song from her new album. She also performs two standard covers (‘Make You Feel My Love’ and Sade). It’s music with zero personality, zero edge, music that feels hopeless compared to the great-sounding, smart pop songs of stars like Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, and Taylor Swift.

Fun for the P!NK fan, but aren’t you and you here for stunts and triple corkscrews? Then you get a little frustrated when you see how those flying stunts get stuffed in, especially at the beginning, only to come back again at the very end. On the other hand, there are plenty of cool details: The Weekend rip-off ‘Runaway gets a weird Jamie Lee Curtis aerobics reference with a bouncing crotch, ‘Trustfall’ (produced by Fred Again) gets an impressive choreo with dancers Get. Jumping on a trampoline through Fly in the Air, and “Blow Me (One Last Kiss)” features a set of giant kissing lips with feet running across the stage. Anything, absolutely anything, to distract from the music.