PP23: Robbie Williams’ Big Mouth, Small Heart

Robbie Williams has two types of songs, says Robbie Williams: ‘Songs where I think I’m amazing, and songs where I’m lonely and want to be saved. It falls in the second category. He plays the beautiful tugboat ‘Undone’, actually a ‘Blue Song’, just like ‘Strong’ shortly before. you think i’m strong? you are wrong. This is the fall after the dazzling entrance as we know it all too well from her. ‘Let Me Entertain You!’ He roared in a bejeweled gold suit, the joker in the card game of British pop music. ‘My name is Robbie Williams, this is my band, this is my ass!’

It’s been eight years since Robbie Williams also performed on Pinkpop. He then packs the fray with a clever hit review and, above all, with a good dose of self-mockery. He then very forcefully presented himself as a Used to be, a man whose best days were behind him. It turns out to be painfully true when you look at tonight’s setlist: There’s only one song in it that didn’t exist at the time, the very lovely ‘Love My Life’. But the fact that the heyday of his career is behind him doesn’t mean the days in his life are numbered, he says. “Because I’m happier than I’ve ever been.” We owe it to the Foo Fighters that they’re here again as a closing day: after a long tussle with the war, the band chose to be elsewhere. Quite a shame, loyal fans would think: because of the emotional charge surrounding Taylor Hawking’s succession, Dave Grohl and his band’s performances will now cost more than Foo’s many times over.

So Robbie Williams as plan B, and without new hits, but with a great hits collection that you say yourself. Still, in addition to the hits, the set has some markedly different accents since then. There’s a lot of self-reflection in the show, and Williams dared to look further back than she did eight years ago. Of course he does so over the top. For example, he provides live commentary on the first video clip made with Take That, a downright laughable clip in which Robbie fidgets with his fingers in a precarious blob of red gel and eventually exposes his buttocks. The story of Robbie and Take That revolves around bad decisions and rebellion. He recalls the jealousy that Gary Barlow got from all the lead singers and fans from the start, when he used ‘Could It Be Magic’ to get his first single. They’ll be furious when that song doesn’t even make its chorus and Robbie turns into the band he really wanted: Oasis. A crazy weekend at Glastonbury with the Gallagher brothers eventually led to him being sacked by the popular boy band, and apparently left him very upset.