PR Start Romeo & Juliet by De Spelldonkers

Sommern’s Theater Association De Spelldonkers will perform William Shakespeare’s classic ‘Romeo and Juliet’ at the Nature Theater De Donck in September.

‘Romeo and Juliet’ tells the story of an impossible love between two youths from rival families, whose resulting romance inevitably leads to violence and jealousy.

Ruud van Bree directed the play and made his own adaptation inspired by Baz Luhrmann’s film version with Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes in the title roles.

Rude insisted that he wanted to integrate the movement from Luhrmann’s version, particularly modernity, passion, poetry, unrefined, into the creative use of music and production.

Bart van de Goor and Jeanne Koolen are the production team and all three are very passionate and driven to put together a great production with a great group of players.

The PR week for this performance started on Monday 12 June at the Nature Theater de Donck.

Performances are on Sunday 3 September at 2.30pm, Wednesday 6, Saturday 9, Sunday 10, Saturday 16 September at 8pm and Sunday 17 September at 2.30pm.