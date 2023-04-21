Prada launches Paradoxe perfume in Brazil

the italian brand prada has just launched in the Brazilian market its newest fragrance, “paradox“. Developed under the leadership of miuccia prada It is Raf Simonsin collaboration with master perfumers Nadege Le Garlantezec (idolin LancomeIt is Rougein Narciso Rodriguez), Shyamala Maisondieu (good girlin Carolina HerreraIt is Oud mineralein tom ford) It is Antoine Maisondieu (Donnafrom the ValentineIt is Codefrom the armani), the scent celebrates the paradoxes of the brand and “invites women to explore and express their own paradoxical multi-dimensions“. The design of the bottle reflects the essence of the brand prada with the iconic triangular logo reinvented in contrast to the fragrance’s coral pink and black cap.

Check out the campaign starring and directed by actress and activist Emma Watson (video: Playback/YouTube/Prada)

the perfume bottle prada paradox not only is it visually appealing, but it also has an innovative refill system that allows you to refill the bottle without wasting a single drop of perfume. This commitment to sustainability and practicality is a feature that reinforces the fragrance’s proposal to celebrate the multifaceted female identity. Furthermore, all the ingredients used in the perfume have been ethically collected and combined to create a unique fragrance that features notes of Calabrian Bergamot, Tangerine, Tunisian Orange and Jasmine Sambac. The perfume paradox is an important part of the new era of the Prada brand, which seeks to be more minimalist, cool and objective since the debut of Raf Simons as co-creative director of the brand in September 2021.

The perfume launch campaign is directed by and stars the talented actress Emma Watson, who is also making her directorial debut. In addition, the Prada brand selected four incredible Brazilian artists – Iza, Alice Wegmann, Thai de Melo Bufrem and Lívia Nunes Marques – to star in the fragrance’s advertising campaign in Brazil. The new perfume by Prada Beauty is available in several volume options, including the limited edition of 10ml, 30ml and 50ml, in addition to the 100ml refill. The 90ml flask can be purchased in stores for R$ 839.00.

Featured Photo: Singer Iza. Playback/Instagram/@iza