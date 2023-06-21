After America, Taylor Swift is also bringing her The Eras Tour to Europe. The concert series next year begins in Paris and Swift can be seen in Amsterdam, among other places. To purchase tickets, fans can register with Ticketmaster until Friday, June 23 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The lucky ones will receive a ticket link with the code and details about the sale.

Ticket sales for the US leg of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour sparked controversy, with many disappointed fans, lawsuits and even inquiries and investigations from politicians. In the United States, pre-sales took place in two parts. So-called verified fans were the first to buy tickets. Ticketmaster told the BBC at the time that more than 3.5 million fans had registered in advance for the chance to buy tickets early. A special pre-sale was also launched for customers with credit cards from American bank Capital One, the sponsor of the Taylor Swift tour.

The result would have been pre-sales of over two million tickets. Most tickets ever sold in a single day by an artist. However, Ticketmaster announced via Twitter that the ‘general’ sale had been cancelled. “Due to excessive demand on the ticketing system and insufficient remaining tickets to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public sale for the Taylor Swift The Eras Tour has been cancelled.”

The embarrassing detail here was that fans posted screenshots on social media where tickets for The Eras Tour were being sold at exorbitant prices on secondary sales sites. In some cases for $6,000 or more. Something that Verified Fans should have stopped. Meanwhile, American politics has intervened and fan groups have filed lawsuits.

Before announcing the European dates, Swift also announced concerts in Brazil, Argentina and Mexico. Here also lakhs of fans would like to buy tickets online. There hasn’t been a big problem so far.