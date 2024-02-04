Precision medicine opens a new horizon against cancer

Cancer remains the second cause of death in Spain and the first on the planet. And, despite the improvements achieved over the past few years, there are still major challenges involved in addressing it, which poses Cooperation of all agents and public is necessary Involved.

Fortunately, advances in research have fundamentally changed the understanding of cancer. In particular, precision medicine – that is, the possibility of knowing and treating each tumor in each patient – ​​has opened up a new horizon, improving their prognosis and quality of life. And, based on precision medicine, Molecular diagnosis is the key To understand each tumor in a special way, it is necessary to give a “final name” to each type of cancer and even modify the classifications we have created so far.

In this context, thanks to the cooperation of health authorities, medical societies, Molecular diagnosis has been promoted with the creation of a common list of genetic tests., expanding the tools available to professionals to better approach and treat cancer. A few days ago, this catalog was presented to the Ministry of Health in which you can consult the genetic and genomic tests that will be available to users of the National Health System if there are clinical and health indications.

«We are particularly excited and proud of this presentation, and we offer our full support to the Administration to help create this scenario, promoting equality in access through the development of sustainable collaboration models. “In addition, we are supporting the training of health professionals to ensure that they have all the knowledge tools that allow them to maximize the potential of genomics in clinical practice,” he says. Marta Moreno, Director of Corporate Affairs and Market Access at AstraZeneca,

DNA repair

for its part, Rick R. Suarez, president of AstraZeneca Spain Remember that “saying cancer today will not mean the same as saying cancer in 2030 because, thanks to research, we are not only advancing the knowledge we have about oncological diseases, but thanks to research, we are Changing the meaning itself.” The word cancer. This is a beneficial side effect, that is, something we are gaining indirectly, without explicitly intending to do so. When we focus on R&D in oncology, when we research new molecules or when we propose new uses for already established treatments, we always do so with patients in mind. He is the reason for everything we do. And we walk this path by constantly challenging the boundaries of science,” he highlighted.

Laura Colon, director of oncology at AstraZeneca. Emphasizes that in the company “we work in many areas of research, both in DNA reaction and repair, as well as with conjugated antibodies, immuno-oncology, tumor markers or cell therapy, always with an ambitious commitment Which is “our main goal: to be able to talk about the longevity of cancer, if not about cure, to seek the maximum possible benefit and low toxicity so that patients can have a good quality of life.”

Spain is a key country for the future of cancer research: we have some of the best researchers and physicians in oncology worldwide, which has made it possible to achieve very important developments in recent years; Due to this, the research conducted by AstraZeneca in oncology benefits a large number of patients every year.

«Thanks to the fruits of our work, and with the help of the best specialists, today we are able to offer patients various treatments in lung, breast, prostate cancer, gynecological, urological, gastrointestinal and hematological tumors and nearby. In the future we hope that we will be able to offer new treatments in other pathologies based on innovative approaches, such as the development of small molecules and T cell receptors against solid tumors», Suárez concluded.