Pregabalin, the drug that has caused more than 3,000 deaths

PregabalinMay be a drug used to treat anxiety and depression Back of death about 3,400 peopleAccording to an investigation by the British media ‘sunday times, There is a news thatDefinitely, has put the entire planet on alert,

As reported fromMedline Plus‘, Pregabalin is used to relieve pain neuropathic (pain caused by damaged nerves) that may occur in the arms, hands, fingers, legs, feet, or toes if you have diabetes and postherpetic neuralgia (PHN).

features

It is also used to provide relief from pain Neuropathy which may occur after specific spinal cord injuries and to treat fibromyalgiaone condition long lasting which may cause Pain, muscle stiffness and tendernessfatigue and difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep,

in spainis marketed as General and also in the name of Lyrica and Pramap, In Europe, the drug has been authorized since 2004, Now, for the past few years, there has been a Growing Concern Because of the abuse potential of this drug.

risk

and having relaxing properties it may produce a certain sense of peace and well-being, Its use is widespread outside authorized indications. your technical sheetSomething that the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) is not recommended due to Lack of consistent clinical evidence,

Similarly, in the United Kingdom it has been indicated that pregabalin may some immediate risks By depressant of the central nervous system, as do drugs and opiates. Its use may cause unconsciousness, drowsiness And potentially fatal respiratory depression,

Side effects

Similarly, according to AEMPS, it may also have other side effects like headache, drowsiness, blurred visionproblems of Memoryincrease of weightconstruction difficulties, Diarrheacomic change, nausea And there is swelling in hands and feet.

related news

According to the study, between 2021 and 2022 alone, pregabalin prescriptions in the United Kingdom reached eight million. In turn, in our country, in 2022, about one million boxes were sold every month, which represents an increase 50% compared to the last four years.

follow the Diario AS Channel on WhatsAppWhere you will find all sports in one place: current news of the day, agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, opinions of the best AS brands, reports, videos, and from time to time some humor.