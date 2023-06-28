Pregnant Rihanna is the new face of Louis Vuitton

Of Pharrell Williams as the new creative director louis vuitton There’s no other way that the collections get a touch of street style. He showed this with his SS24 menswear collection, but also with the new models in the collection. None other than baby bump pregnant Rihanna stole the show.

When you think of Louis Vuitton, you immediately think of that iconic monogram. In particular, LV monogrammed bags remain a welcome sight. Things of luxury. For his first campaign for the iconic French fashion house, artist/creative director Pharrell Williams has opted to focus on the famed line of Speedy bags.

Williams has also asked a very special model for the shots: Louis Vuitton’s spring-summer 2024 men’s campaign photos star none other than a heavily pregnant Rihanna. Icon with an iconic bag: What more could we need?

Williams’ choice to focus on reinterpretation is not surprising. leave it Mason Know that the classic Speedy was one of the first designer bags that the artist bought for herself at that time.

This bag, which has been part of the famous label’s range for almost a century, has been updated by Williams. For example, according to LV, the famous trapezoidal lines of the original Speedy are respected, but the bag is “made of smooth calfskin, trimmed with the finest lambskin.” “The soft construction allows the bottom of the bag to collapse and drape as it would with everyday use.”

The campaign with Rihanna is impossible to ignore: Pharrell Williams is here to stayAnd the fashion house is very happy about it!

Source and image: Louis Vuitton