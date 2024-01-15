Premier League match Brentford vs Liverpool: Diaz available, probable lineup, timing and where to watch | Premier League

The good news is that the figure is back for almost everyone, except those who gained some prominence in his absence.

Liverpool have recovered Mohamed Salah, who was supposed to go to the Egypt squad for this year’s Africa Cup and returned injured. Adding one situation to another, his team was deprived of its talent for a month. Now, on this Saturday’s visit of Brentford (7:30am kick-off), it is available again.

No small details can play against them: those who stayed, including Luis Diaz, took advantage of their opportunity to such an extent that, without statistics, they won the Premier League title in a close duel with Manchester City (two). Maintained leadership. points and with 1 game less) and Arsenal (two points).

But the news is that he has returned and we will have to reshuffle again to get him back in his place. The question is whether Jurgen Klopp risks him as a starter so that he can be ready again in the Premiership as soon as possible, or exercise caution by taking advantage of the fact that the current rival is 14th in the table. The latter seems to be the best option as is also the letter from Gakpo, who took over the Sala region as best he could in his absence.

In any case, the message is for the current triumvirate: will Jota come out, will Núñez, will they touch Díaz? Given what the German coach has done, the Colombian has not been released except in cases of extreme urgency. Luckily it’s healthy and plugged in so I won’t look at it. Jota, for his part, has an amazing scoring average, better than Núñez, but the latter has great context in the opponent’s field that can make the difference. Difficult choice.

Klopp also has other concerns: Trent Alexander-Arnold will certainly miss this match against Brentford and the League Cup final against Chelsea, while Dominik Szoboszlai is unlikely to return in time.

The right-back was substituted at half-time of Liverpool’s win over Burnley after aggravating a knee injury, while the Hungarian again missed the Reds’ last two games after suffering from a knee problem. However, Klopp denied that the injury to his right back was the same case of medical calculation failure that sent Diaz into the operating room with a knee problem.

Liverpool will play like this:

Alison Baker Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch; Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz