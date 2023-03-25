Premiere on Apple TV+: “My Kind of Country”, music competition series

It is available from today on Apple TV+ the service’s first music competition production: “The Sound of the Country” (“My Kind of Country”), which was announced almost three years ago!

From the executive producers Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”) It is Kacey Musgraves, “My Kind of Country” is a new version of a series of music competitions, breaking down barriers in country music by providing an extraordinary opportunity for diverse artists from around the world.

The participants were chosen by the artists Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton It is Orville Peckand the winner will receive “a transformative Apple experience” including global exposure on Apple TV+ and the Apple Music.

Among the participants of the first season – whose first three episodes are available today – are:

Ale Aguirre (Chihuahua, Mexico)

(Chihuahua, Mexico) Dhruv Visvanath (New Delhi, India)

(New Delhi, India) Camille Parker (Durham, North Carolina)

(Durham, North Carolina) justin serrao (Johannesburg, South Africa)

(Johannesburg, South Africa) Ashlie Amber (Nashville, Tennessee)

(Nashville, Tennessee) Chuck Adams (Nashville, Tennessee)

(Nashville, Tennessee) The Betsies — Zel and Landi Degenaar (Cape Town, South Africa)

(Cape Town, South Africa) wandile (Johannesburg, South Africa)

(Johannesburg, South Africa) Alisha Parents (Goa, India)

(Goa, India) The Congo Cowboys — Julio Sigauque, Simon Attwell and Chris Bakalanga (Cape Town, South Africa)

(Cape Town, South Africa) Ismay (Petaluma, California)

(Petaluma, California) Micaela Kleinsmith (Cape Town, South Africa)

O reality show is commanded by showrunner Emmy nominated Izzie Pick Ibarra (“Dancing with the Stars”) and by Katy Mullan (“Dear Class of 2020”). Adam Blackstone, an Emmy-winning artist who has worked with stars including Justin Timberlake and Alicia Keys, is the musical director. Other executive producers (alongside Witherspoon and Musgraves) include Sara Rea, Lauren Neustadter It is Jason Owen.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, whether on iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Macs, smart TVs or online — as well as on devices such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The service costs BRL 14.90 per month, with a seven-day free trial period. For a limited time, anyone who buys and activates a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch gets three months of Apple TV+. It is also part of the company’s Apple One subscription package.

