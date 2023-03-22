Premieres on Apple TV+: “Liaison”, “The Reluctant Traveler, starring Eugene Levy” and more!

In another week full of news from the Apple TV+today Apple’s streaming service brings three releases: the thriller French “Connections” (“Liaison”), the travel series “The Reluctant Traveler, with Eugene Levy” (“The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy”) and the second season of the children’s series “Pretzel and the Puppies” (“Pretzel and the Puppies”).

How about we check each one in more detail? 😉

“Liaison”

Described as “a thriller high-risk contemporary “Liaison” is the first original French production of the Apple TV+starring actress Eva Green (“Penny Dreadful”) and by the actor Vincent Cassel (“Beauty and the Beast”).

The series explores the “devastating impacts of past mistakes on the future”, blending action, espionage, political intrigue and a love story.

In addition to Cassel and Green, the series includes stars such as Peter Mullan (“Ozark”), Gerard Lanvin (“Dix pour cent”), Daniel Francis (“Small Ax”), Stanislas Merhar (“The Black Notebook”), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (“Emily in Paris”), Irene Jacob (“The Double Life of Veronique”), Laëtitia Eido (“Fauda”), Eriq Ebouaney (“Attack in Paris”), Bukky Bakray (“Rocks”) It is Thierry Frémont (“Allied”).

The first episode of “Liaison” is now available; the next chapters will be released weekly, on Fridays.

“The Reluctant Traveler, with Eugene Levy”

Produced and Presented by Emmy Award Winner Eugene Levy (“American Pie”), the new Apple TV+ travel/tourism production follows the actor leaving his “comfort zone” to face different destinations around the world, both in beautiful and intriguing places.

In each episode (eight in all), Levy visits regions such as South Africa, Costa Rica, United States, Finland, Italy, Japan, Maldives and Portugal.

All episodes are now available today!

“Pretzel and the Puppies”

After the premiere of the first season, just over a year ago, the second season of the series based on the children’s classic by authors Margret and HA Rey is back with the characters that little ones love so much.

So, the new episodes feature Pretzel (the world’s longest sausage dog) and her puppies, who will venture further with their father as they learn to solve problems and make the world a better place.

All nine new episodes of the second season have been released.

News for all tastes, right? 😁

