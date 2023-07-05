Prenom Carmen #45 – Film Newspaper

Carmen Felix writes about mainstream, genre and subject matter.

People look at me with pity every time I tell them how much I love them fast and furiouslikes movies. Don’t quote me on this after typing the column for a few years, but I think I’ve got it here on this as well film tabloid-Spot has been mentioned several times: I love Dom Toretto and his ‘family’.

When I talk about it, I make most people wonder if I’m some kind of QuirkyIronically, I profess my love for these ‘action with cars’ movies. But nothing could be further from the truth, (most) F & FThe movies does exactly what I want from a good action movie for myself. And I say “most” because, of course, there are always a few sweet apples in the 11-film franchise. Let me take your hand and unapologetically tell you where to start, what you can skip, what you should pay extra attention to, and what you can tune within the Bride-Bride-Tough Cars and Vin-Diesel universe Are .

mom in 2001 fast and furious‘ and, namely, the first film called the fast and the Furious And I’ll get straight to the point: That movie is bullshit. But in fact, without exaggeration, a very boring film that you have to watch only as an introduction to the characters without any fascinating plot. Definitely not the first one to see it, so put it on the shelf. The same applies for the second film, 2 fast 2 furious (2003): Lots of hot guys, nice cars, Eva Mendes, but oh my god, where’s the action?

As far as I’m concerned, numbers 5, 6 and 7 are the best gems in this box. With 7 as a colossal crown that you will keep till the end of this trio. Why? For sentimental reasons: This is a truly beautiful and sweet tribute to the prematurely dead Paul Walker. and just the fact that furious 7 (2015) contains some of the best action sequences in action sequence history. I won’t spoil anything but will go check it out and thank James Wan.

then you also have some movies in the middle bracket Tokyo Drift (2006) as Mad Outsider. That film (number three in the series) is based in a particular Japanese city and introduces fan-favorite character Han (Sung Kang), but he has fans as well as haters. same is the case with hobbs and shaw (2019), although it seems to have a few more fans. Not too surprising: this is another neo-adult era movie of sorts F & FEarlier posted by Film: fate of the fierce (2017). Think: more complaints about the characters wanting to retire, romantic stories, At the top And Different Thinking action and several new celebrity actors, including Dwayne Johnson, Charlize Theron and Jason Statham.

My advice? So start with 5, 6 and 7 and let yourself be lovebombed by this movie series. then go ahead with 8, 9 and 10 and don’t forget to go to the cinema fast x, the eleventh film and final installment of the franchise. Those first two movies and No. 4, the movie that’s so forgettable I almost forgot to mention it in this column? Only watch if you love complete puzzles like me.