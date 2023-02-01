Presented in Socuéllamos the Recual 2023 program, which will benefit 8 people

The mayoress of Socuéllamos, Elena García, has presented this morning the Professional Requalification and Retraining Program, Recual 2023, through which Socuéllamos will benefit from a grant from the Castilla-La Mancha Community Board for an amount of 100,000 euros which will be used for the training and hiring of 8 people.

This program consists of training in alternation with work and professional practice, and will be aimed at improving the facilities of the “Carmen Arias” School.

Applications for all those interested must be submitted from this Thursday until February 15, taking into account that it is intended for people over 25 years of age and job seekers.

The duration of the contract will be 6 months.

In turn, this program includes the need to hire a technical-administrative-trainer and a teacher in auxiliary operations of rigid finishes and urbanization, for which it is also made public, and the period for submitting applications in this case also It lasts until February 15, having to deliver the documentation in both cases, in the General Registry of the City Council.

The bases of this call can be consulted on the bulletin board of the electronic headquarters and on the municipal website, www.socuellamos.es