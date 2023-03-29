Presented the official Dungeons & Dragons DLC for Minecraft

Play with your friends and enjoy a unique D&D experience in the world of Minecraft.

During the video presentation of D&D DirectWizards of the Coast introduced new collaborations that expand the reach of the brand, including partnering with Minecraft through the launch of a new Minecraft D&D DLCavailable on the Minecraft Market in spring 2023.

“We are excited to partner with Wizards of the Coast to release a new Dungeons & Dragons DLC for Minecraft. We can’t wait for the community to dive in and experience a blocky vision of the world of D&D,” said Riccardo Lenzi, Senior Producer at Mojang Studios.

In this new Minecraft D&D DLC, players will be able to choose between classes like Barbarian or Wizard and explore five iconic locations of the Forgotten Realmssuch as Candlekeep and Icewind Dale, while defeating classic enemies such as beholders, mimics, intellect eaters and, of course, dragons! This new and original adventure allows players customize statistics of his characters and throw 20 sided dice to determine how to proceed during the dialogues, which will have voices in this DLC.