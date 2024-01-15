President Bukele says the “vast majority” of Spaniards are under “the siege of LO PAÍS”.

San Salvador.- The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, published on social networks this Thursday an opinion article by La Voz de Galicia about his electoral victory on February 4.

“A brief opinion of a good Spaniard,” the president wrote and shared the article which read: “Nayib Bukele has won with a resounding and irrefutable victory; The long-suffering Salvadoran people have once again given him full confidence, a people who had not held the slightest hope for their future until his arrival at the presidency, condemned to a slow death.

Bukele concluded, “Similar to the opinion of the vast majority of Spaniards who, like us, are under siege by the agenda promoted by LO PAÍS.”

Bukele won the presidential election on 4 February with a landslide victory over his opponents, largely due to his high popularity due to his so-called “war on gangs”, which has managed to reduce murder figures in the country.

In his celebration after said elections, the President addressed the Spanish press, assuring: “We are not going to be your hangers-on.”

“We respect your hereditary monarchy, but you are obliged to respect us,” the Salvadoran ruler declared before thousands of followers in front of the National Palace.

In his speech, Bukele strongly condemned the special envoys of foreign media, particularly from Spain, but also the United Nations and the Organization of American States (OAS), as well as non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and humanitarian activists. rights who have criticized his management.

In his remarks against the press and the international community he stressed, “All we ask for from you is respect, nothing more.” efe