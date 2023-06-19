Press Disappointed With ‘Worst Sex Scene Ever’ With Lily Rose Depp On The Weeknd And ‘The Idol’ TV

TVThe new HBO series ‘The Idol’ is only three episodes into the making, but critics have already had enough. According to the rare harsh reviews, the viewer is a ‘victim’, protagonist The Weeknd has zero acting talent and the sex scene from the second episode is historically bad. According to The Weeknd, the protest is exactly the intention, with HBO denying that the series has already been written.

‘The Idol’ is a prestigious project which has reportedly cost millions of Euros. The show is touted to be the successor to HBO’s previous successes ‘Euphoria’, ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘The White Lotus’. The lead roles go to singer and co-producer Abel Tesfaye (33, better known as The Weeknd) and model Lily Rose Depp (24), daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis.

The show was controversial even before a single episode aired on the streaming service. Members of the cast and crew plant a bomb under the series about a young pop star (Depp) who falls under the spell of a nightclub owner (The Weeknd). Insiders said that the story about the perils of fame was originally “layered” with a “feminist eye”. But when almost everything was shot, suddenly a new director came. Sam Levinson, who also directed “Euphoria,” took the reboot and turned it into “torture porn,” according to those involved.

Lily Rose Depp in Idol. © HBO



worst sex scene ever

The makers said, it was all a lie. But when the first reporters took a look it turned out to be pretty much the same. The Weeknd’s character says the most disgusting things, including a playful reference to blood, self-suffocation, and rape. “The Idol” could have been on a porn site, wrote journalist Kyle Buchanan of “The New York Times”.

Men’s magazine ‘GQ’ writes that the last ten minutes of the second episode are the worst sex scene ever. Not many showbiz sites dare to repeat the obvious things that The Weeknd’s character Tedros says. Journalist Lucy Ford compared the creators of The Weeknd and Levinson to excited little boys who put together a long coat to grow up. For them, sex is like this: the woman gets aroused because the man is present, he uses her, and then she says she has never felt so wonderful. According to the magazine, it’s not that exciting for a second.

the audience suffers

Trade site Variety deemed the series “disgusting” and called The Weeknd’s acting talents “non-existent”. Viewers have suffered enough after two episodes, concludes ‘The Guardian’. The timing of the torture porn, according to the newspaper, was designed solely to shock without any creative value. With ‘The Idol’ it’s back in a ‘sick’ way. The makers must hate the characters and the audience, according to the newspaper. They can hardly believe that such an ’empty’ show can be seen in the same service as the acclaimed ‘Succession’.

The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp in Idol. © HBO Max



The scathing reviews only seem to work in favor of ‘The Idol’. The first episode attracted 3.6 million viewers in one week, surpassing ‘Euphoria’ (3.3 million) and ‘The White Lotus’ (3 million). We have to take those figures seriously, because they come from HBO itself. When Page Six wrote that The Weeknd would not be making a second season, HBO was quick to say that nothing has been decided yet.

the character is a psychopath

“Stop this fad,” Mashable wrote of The Weeknd’s character. But those who got dirty feeling from the sex scene got exactly the reaction they expected. In GQ, the singer says the pictures are not meant to be sexy at all. It is certainly not expected that people will like his character. “The man is despicable and a psychopath,” he says.

The Weeknd and other creators see themselves as ‘puppets’ who control the emotions of the audience. Sometimes you are shocked, sometimes you laugh. That’s the only positive thing ‘The Guardian’ can say: “The dialogue is sometimes so stupid you have to laugh. But it goes so far that you soon don’t laugh, but laugh at .

‘The Idol’ can be viewed on Streamz.

Watch the trailer of ‘The Idol’ below:

Read also:

The Weeknd Declares Sex Scenes On ‘The Idol’ Shouldn’t Be Sexy: “Tedros Comes Off As A Loser”

Lily-Rose Depp’s ‘The Idol’ character’s luxurious mansion is The Weeknd’s real home

“Crude, Dirty & Sexist”: The Controversy Over ‘The Idol’ Isn’t Small, And It Started Behind The Scenes (+)