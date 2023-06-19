Press is disappointed with ‘worst sex scene ever’ with The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp in The Idol

new hbo series Sculpture There’s only three episodes on the way, but the entertainment press is already done with it. According to the rare harsh reviews, the viewer is a ‘victim’, protagonist The Weeknd has zero acting talent and the sex scene from the second episode is historically bad. According to The Weeknd, the protest is exactly the intention, with HBO denying that the series has already been written.

Sculpture It is a prestigious project costing millions of Euros. the show must have a successor Excitement, game of Thrones And White lotus, HBO’s past successes. The lead roles go to singer and co-producer Abel Tesfaye (33, better known as The Weeknd) and model Lily Rose Depp (24), daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis.

The show was controversial even before a single episode aired on the streaming service. Members of the cast and crew plant a bomb under the series about a young pop star (Depp) who falls under the spell of a nightclub owner (The Weeknd). Insiders said that the story about the perils of fame was originally “layered” with a “feminist eye”. But when almost everything was shot, suddenly a new director came. Sam Levinson, that too Excitement directed, reshot and according to those involved, turned it into ‘torture porn’.

worst sex scene ever

The makers said, it was all a lie. But when the first reporters took a look it turned out to be pretty much the same. The Weeknd’s character says the most disgusting things, including a playful reference to blood, self-suffocation, and rape. Sculpture Could have been on a porn site like that, written the new York TimesJournalist Kyle Buchanan. He was still light.

Last 10 minutes of second episode are worst sex scene ever, writes Men’s Magazine gq, Not many showbiz sites dare to repeat the obvious things that The Weeknd’s character Tedros says. Journalist Lucy Ford compared the creators of The Weeknd and Levinson to excited little boys who put together a long coat to grow up. For them, sex is like this: the woman gets aroused because the man is present, he uses her, and then she says she has never felt so wonderful. According to the magazine, it’s not that exciting for a second.

Lily Rose Depp in Idol. © HBO



audience ‘victim’

place of business Diversity finds the series “disgusting” and calls The Weeknd’s acting talents “non-existent”. Conclusion After two episodes the audience is at a loss Guardian, The timing of the torture porn, according to the newspaper, was designed solely to shock without any creative value. Of Sculpture It’s back in “sick” fashion. The makers must hate the characters and the audience, according to the newspaper. They can hardly believe that such an ’empty’ show can be seen in the same service as a winner succession,

scathing reviews only seem to work in favor of Sculpture, The first episode attracted 3.6 million viewers in one week, which is Excitement (3.3 million) and White lotus (3 million). We have to take those figures seriously, because they come from HBO itself. When page six wrote that The Weeknd would not make a second season, HBO immediately called that nothing had been decided yet.

The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp in Idol. © HBO Max



the character is a psychopath

“Stop this fad,” wrote Mashable About The Weeknd’s character. But those who got dirty feeling from the sex scene got exactly the reaction they expected. Images not intended to be sexy, singer adjusts gq, It is certainly not expected that people will like his character. He says the man is “disgusting” and a “psychopath”.

The Weeknd and other creators see themselves as ‘puppets’ who control the emotions of the audience. Sometimes you are shocked, sometimes you laugh. that’s the only positive Guardian Might notice: The dialogues are sometimes so ‘silly’ that you have to laugh. But it goes so far that you soon don’t laugh, but laugh at it.

Watch The Idol trailer:

