Press on nails is going completely viral on Tiktok right now





Beautiful nails, who doesn’t want them! We’ve been trying to grow our nails out for as long as we can remember. But every time you think you’re at the right length, a nail breaks off. been there done that! Looks like TikTok has a solution, as press-on nails are currently going completely viral on the platform.

You can choose from the most beautiful designs on the internet.

nail flow

We’re almost halfway through 2023 and so far the nail trends have taken off. For example, the satin slip manicure is the chic nail trend we’ll be seeing everywhere this summer and currently coquette nails are totally dominating TikTok.

We often see these trends coming from celebrities, but social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram also provide the much needed new trends. For example, press-on nails are currently going totally viral on TikTok and not without good reason. This allows you to stick the most beautiful designs on your nails without having to sit for hours.

press on nails

This is a trend that came from America. Although we often go to the nail studio to get our nails done, the most common thing in the world is to stick a set of nails that you already have. And by doing so the possibilities are endless as well. If you take a look on the internet, you will find some of the most beautiful nail art designs. The best thing about these nails? They don’t harm your own nails!

And now it seems this big trend is being picked up in our little country too. There are already several companies in the Netherlands that make these press-on nails. For example, the company Nails Pressed By V shows on Instagram and TikTok that you can order their nails in an infinite number of colors. Want a nail art design that you saw somewhere on the internet? Also there is no problem. And Hailey Bieber’s glitter donut nails are also available in this brand!

We don’t know about you, but we want them all.