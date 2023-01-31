Press release ‘Wednesday market’ is the new poster for Carnival 2023 in La Roda

The Councilor for Festejos, Luís Fernández and Arturo Martínez, from the Association of Friends of Carnival, have unveiled the winning poster for Carnival 2023, designed by Rubén Almansa Tomás and which represents one of the most emblematic moments of these days in La Roda how is the market

Fernández has highlighted that this year there has been a large volume of participation with 22 works presented “and it has been very difficult to choose any of them”. He recalled that all the designs participating in the exhibition that will take place annually in the hall of the Casa de la Cultura can be seen.

According to the winner of this contest, who was also the winner of the poster for the 2021 Major Festivals and author of the 2018 Carnival edition, Rubén Almansa, “I wanted it to be an original poster, portraying an emblematic place in La Roda and that collects the fritillas, the stalls, the costumes, the fun and the light and the color of these days”.

For his part, Martínez, has been optimistic about this celebration, “because it is once again the same carnival as always, with all the participating comparsas, also the nursery schools and with novelties such as the San Reventón dance that will be organized by those in charge of the Paradise Festival”.