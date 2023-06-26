Preview: Fred Again… Rock Werchter in 2023

From Crowded Heineken to Refurbished The Barn: Sample King Fred Again… Next weekend Rock Werchter will make his 2023 debut. an exciting move , After all, it’s the end of Saturday It cannot be said with certainty that an entirely new phase will emerge. Excitement, tears of joy and togetherness: that’s all you can expect from British acts at the Flemish festival.

It was a tight squeeze at Heineken at Lowlands 2022. Sweat it out at Pukkelpop 2022 and coachella 2023 with Four Tet and Skrillex full of love and brotherhood. He achieved success with the last lockdown hit ‘Maria (We Have Lost Dancing)’ – since then he has been an integral part of the electronic music scene. For example, his Boiler Room in London has been viewed over 20 million (!) Times. And their recent Tiny Desk session was also received with open arms. In addition to Rock Werchter, Down the Rabbit Hole 2023 also features the electronic virtuoso to be admired.

From Creation to Tiny Desk Concert

29 year old Fred Again.. – real name Fred Gibson – writes very sensitive and personal tracks. First on the back of your piano, and then melting them down to make electronic beads. Gibson never sits still and is constantly looking for new ways to express his creativity. What makes him really original is that he uses a lot of samples from his ‘real life’. He finds samples on social media, on the street and in public transport. But he also eagerly records sound bites from his group of friends. He uses moments from his life to capture in his music.

In addition, he is a disciple of Brian Eno – also known as the Godfather of Ambient. they recently released together secret Life (2023) out. The album isn’t as energetic as we’re used to from Fred: so we don’t expect to hear songs in his upcoming sets so soon. Still, the album is definitely worth it. In addition to Eno, he now also has collaborations with Underworld, Ed Sheeran and The XX to his name.

set list Fred Again… Plays Saturday Night from 22:30 to 23:20 In the barn, a good time because Evenings are for dancing. A look at June’s setlists tells us the following. For example, it always opens with ‘Kyle (I Found You)’. This was followed by the songs ‘Billie (Loving Arms)’ and/or ‘Delilah (Pull Me Out of This)’. With ‘Turn On The Lights’ and ‘Jungle’ in between, Fred Again.. knows how to craft a dynamic set like this. It builds slowly, then hits full throttle and closes with a mix between melancholy and danceability. It ends with Corona blasting ‘Maria (We Have Lost Dancing’). You then walk out of The Barn tired and sweaty, but exhilarated and satisfied. surprise set Fred has an awesome set and play it until you can’t. But as well as bringing people together and therefore they prefer to work directly with the public around them. Just like in the boiler room, feel the energy, catch all the waves. In terms of performances, you can also count on (partially) live piano playing, singing, drumming on sample pads and lots of excitement. Apart from this, Fred Again.. often brings a lot of visuals with him. For example, he sometimes likes to film himself with a GoPro, where these images are projected onto the stage. And in addition to images of himself, his guest singers often appear in moving images. But in between, their guest singers also suddenly come live. Will he maybe take Romy to Rock Werchter again like he did at AFAS Live last November? Well, it seems that everything Fred Gibson touches turns to gold. Piano, Samples, Dance: You want to jump, dance, sing along and watch Fred play again. That’s why we have a little advice: get to The Barn on time!