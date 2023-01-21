Preview, matches and schedules of the BLAST Premier Spring Groups

After so long waiting, the best returns CS:GO to our screens with the matches of BLAST. The international scene closed 2022 with the World final conquered by G2 Esports and will open 2023 with another tournament of BLAST Thanks to the Spring Groups. Despite the fact that several important competitions have gradually returned these days, the great teams of the scene will meet as of this Thursday January 19 in Copenhagen. Twelve of the best teams in the world will seek to start the year on the right foot after a “quiet” transfer period. All this event can be followed in Spanish on the channel twitch of Pitu Herranz.

The event will take place from January 19 to 29 in Copenhagen and has a format already known to fans. The twelve participants are divided into three groups of four teams each. The leader of each section will go directly to the spring finals while the rest will play another three places through playoffs. In this last phase the second of each group will enter a later round. The six teams that fail to advance to the BLAST Premier Spring Final will have one more chance through the Showdownqualifier to which teams from different regions will enter.

BLAST Premier Spring Groups Groups and Matches

Group A | Device vs. ZywOo

I can’t think of a better way to recommend this group than to highlight those two proper names. Heroic, Evil Geniuses, Astralis and Team Vitality they form a Group A in which all the attention falls on the new Danish project. Astralis wants to forget the fateful 2022 and will start the year against a difficult rival like Vitality. This match will leave us a confrontation nothing more and nothing less than between Device and ZywOO. It will be the first big test for the Danish legend after his debut in the CCT North Europe Series 2. After the Christmas break it is very difficult to single out the favourite, but we can place a lower EG who arrives at the tournament with the recent signing (of another of his teams) of wiz.

Heroic VS Evil Geniuses | 19-1 at 3:00 p.m.

Vitality VS Astralis | 19-1 at 6:30 p.m.

Group B | FaZe without Robban and rain

FaZe, Complexity, Liquid and OG complete Group B. As in the previous case, the North American organization starts as underdog and it seems to have few possibilities unless Christmas weighs on its rivals. FaZe wants to return to his best form after an irregular season finale and Liquid make up for the final lost to G2. For his part, og they have little to lose, but with an unquestionable quality in their squad capable of beating any team. Finally, and despite the rumorsthere are no changes to this latest template.

FaZe VS Complexity | 20-1 at 12:00 p.m.

Liquid VS OG | 20-1 at 3:00 p.m.

Last minute update: Rain and Robban will not be with FaZe due to personal issues.

Group C | The first NAVI and PIN test

G2, BIG, NAVI and PIN They form the last group of the event. The first two arrive without changes in their squads, but the samurai start with the advantage of the state of mind. When everything pointed to G2 starting 2023 with other players, the victory in the World final It was a real relief for all of them, we’ll see how they start the year. NAVI arrives with the change of sdy for npl, a player who already entered the scene in the last tournament. For his part, NIP will debut with headtr1ck in its roster and he will do it against his former team. The Ukrainian is one of the most famous names after the ranking of HLTV and will have his first great performance in Denmark. Will he weigh all the predictions of his companions?

G2 VS BIG | 21-1 at 6:30 p.m.

Natus Vincere VS Ninjas in Pajamas | 1-21 at 12:00 p.m.

