PREVIEW Minecraft Legends – Indigo Report

Minecraft is a piece that has transcended from its independent origins, and after its acquisition by Microsoft, we have found endless alternative products and spin offs, from interactive stories on streaming services, a failed attempt at augmented reality gaming and even a dungeon crawler for the whole family. On this occasion, Xbox invited us to be part of the world tour of Minecraft Legendsthe new title from Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive, to play it before its official release. Will this new title be able to reach the popularity of the original product?

THE LEGEND OF THE HERO

Minecraft Legends It takes us to the overworld, full of lands that live in complete peace and where villagers and mobs live in harmony. This tranquility is disturbed by the piglins, porcine characters that come from the nether to conquer the surface lands. It is there where our character comes into action and with his construction and summoning abilities we will put an end to the sieges in different settlements already known in the universe of Minecraft.

The story, although simple, states that it will last at least 18 hours with the possibility of playing cooperatively online with up to 4 players and will serve to perfectly master the game and enter the online battles that will have clashes of between 20 to 45 minutes. Without embargothe developers indicate that this story is not part of the official Minecraft canon and rather is one of those legends that may or may not have happened and are being told from generation to generation.

A LITTLE OF THIS, A LITTLE OF THAT

It is difficult to define what exactly Minecraft Legends, since this production mixes different elements of RPG titles, real-time strategy games, small tower defense elements and all this in procedurally generated maps. This game does not have the main mechanics of building or collecting resources. These two activities will be present, but they will be carried out automatically and will help create constructions that serve to reinforce settlements or repair damaged buildings. Our main task will be to recruit mobs or generate golems that we command to face the piglins and demolish their buildings, much like Pikmin.

At times the campaign feels like an extended tutorial, which we don’t think is a bad thing, since something is happening all the time and the procedural factor helps no game to be the same.

After that, we have the multiplayer, where two teams of three players each, will be in charge of reinforcing their base and destroying the enemy’s. This mode does not have a class system; However, the creators of the title advise us that each player assume a role, such as the one that collects resources, the one that builds and the one that is dedicated to commanding the units. Like the main campaign, the maps will be procedurally generated and will feature biomes for resource gathering.

Minecraft Legends it strays far from the original Mojang title, however, it appropriates the universe we already know and turns it into its own thing. We don’t have the full piece yet, but what we tried just left us wanting more. Fortunately, the wait won’t be long since next April 18 we can enjoy it on Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and Nintendo Switch.