Preview newspaper of the Balois Belgium Tour

Course: Climbing in Durbe, Running in Atomium

Start in Scherpenheuvel-Zichem, a sprinters’ stage in Knokke-Heist, a time trial in Beveren, an Ardennes stage in Durbuy and the apotheosis under the Atomium in Brussels. The Tour of Balois Belgium crosses three regions from 14 to 18 June and promises something for every type of rider.

Scherpenheuvel-Zichem, with the famous Basilica of Our Lady, is the setting of the opening stage. The Place of Pilgrimage is the starting and ending point of a ride on a local circuit in which a series of Flemish Brabant colts must win multiple times.

The second stage goes from Merelbeke to Knock-Heist. Food for Mass Sprinters. The coastal city was also the venue for the second leg last year, then won by Jasper Philipson. A day later, a completely flat time trial – with few turns and obstacles – is scheduled for 15.2 kilometers with start and finish in Beveren. On Saturday, as in last year, the peloton will travel to Durbuy for the queen stage in the Ardennes. Then Quinton Harmons knocked out Mauro Schmid and Tim Wellens after a loud duel and immediately dived into the pool. The final stage takes place in Brussels, arriving at the Atomium. The course also runs through Shepdal, the home of Remko Evenpoel on Sunday and even passes his supporters’ room twice, but the world champion opted for the Tour of Switzerland.

ride schedule Stage 1 – 14.06: Scherpenheuvel-Ziechem – Scherpenheuvel-Ziechem (165km) Stage 2 – 15.06: Merelbeke – Knock-Heist (175.7km) • Stage 3 – 16.06: Beveren (individual time trial 15.2km) • Stage 4 – 17.06: Durbuy – Durbuy (172.6 km) Stage 5 – 18.06: Brussels – Brussels (194.8km)

Participants: Top sprinters warming up for Tour, Van der Poel top favorite

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal Quick-Step), Caleb Ewan (Lotto Dstny), Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X), Sam Welsford (DSM) … A range of top sprinters will heat up in the Belgian stage of the Tour Race in the coming week for De France. Gerben Thijssen (Intermarche–Sirkus–Vanti) also proved this season that he can beat all the fast guys in a mass sprint.

But anyone who wants to win the Tour of Balois Belgium has to be an all-rounder. Five steps and the same number of different courses can result in a versatile winner. Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Dessinck), winner of Milan-Sanremo and Paris-Roubaix this spring, is without doubt the top favorite in Evenpoel’s absence. Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Destini) and Yves Lampert (Soudal-Quick-Step) could also make changes on the challenging terrain. Lampert, last year’s prologue winner at the Tour de France, is also strong in working against the clock. Other exciting names on the bill are John Degenkolb (DSM), Sepp Vanmarcke (Israel-Premier Tech), Dries de Bondt (Alpecin-Desuninc) and Gianni Wermarsch (Alpecin-Desuninc).

Finally, we will also look forward to the performance of Thibau Niss (Trek-Segafredo). The 20-year-old neo-pro took his first professional win a few weeks ago at the Tour of Norway, immediately followed it up with a second win on Friday at the GP Kanton Aargau in Switzerland and the opening stage around Scherpenheuvel-Zichem on Wednesday, as if in his own backyard. Will ride

Last year was like that: The elbow incident between Lampert and Valens

The tour of Belgium ended last year on a nail biter. In the end, Mauro Schmid took the lead, although the Swiss number two finished in the same time as Tim Wellens. Limburger could have snatched the final victory from Schmid on the final stage in the so-called Golden Kilometer, but he was hindered by Schmid’s teammate Lampert. “It cost me the overall victory”, Valens was later convinced. “If Lampert doesn’t, I’ll win the Tour of Belgium. In my eyes it was a little bit of it, but it’s definitely there.”

Yves Lampert, in turn, did not think much of the incident with Valens. “There was some push and pull on both sides, it’s part of the course,” Lampert said. “But I think it was fair. I think it was far more televised than it was. It was not a dangerous situation.” West Fleming was later closed.