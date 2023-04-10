PREVIEW of Minecraft Legends, Mojang’s cubed success in the strategy genre

As soon as you saddle up your horse and take your first steps in Minecraft Legends, you will immediately recognize the environment. The third-person perspective can feel a little strange at first, depending on how you play regular Minecraft, but it’s not the only change you’ll notice. For every familiar element, there’s a new one in this RTS version of the blocky title we know so well.

In Minecraft Legends you take on the role of a hero who is transported to a world to save it from an invasion of Piglins. The premise is simple, but there are many elements in this game that set it apart from the Minecraft we’re used to. The main one is the legendary character of the story of Minecraft Legends: the plot presents you as the hero of the legend, instead of you creating your own story in a world of survival. When we spoke to the creators, they mentioned that it’s not necessarily a Minecraft canon story, but rather a myth that could exist in that universe, like a bedtime story villagers tell their children.

The plot of Minecraft Legends is nothing special, at least in the first hour of play, but it doesn’t need to be either: it’s just an excuse for you to roam the world and fight Piglins. The lower levels are mostly about you and your army of golems traveling to different villages to stop the Piglin invasion and set up better defenses for the next time the cute and mischievous critters come to the place. You can also go on the offensive and take out Piglin outposts to prevent further attacks.

Advertising:

The gameplay in Legends is also completely different from what we know in the base game, as the traditional weapons (pick, sword, axe, and shovel) are replaced by a lute to send your allies to gather materials for you, a Staff of Command to control your units and a Summoning Banner to summon them. Thanks to these tools (especially the lute), you don’t need to spend hours hitting trees and having to build the bases block by block. Now you only have to collect resources in a specific area and you can already build ramps, walls, archer towers and much more in just seconds. This more efficient dynamic may not be ideal for players who enjoy the quiet life in a log cabin on a hill, but that’s what traditional Minecraft is for. The fastest way to mine and craft in Minecraft Legends allows you to focus on combat and strategy, elements that you definitely won’t miss.

Also, the combat is very simple. The only rule you have to follow is: hit the enemies and try not to get hit by them. You can direct your units to defeat the Piglins or destroy their buildings, and each unit you create will be better suited for one or the other. For example, stone golems are much better at destroying structures, while zombies are tanks that create a perfect front line to block enemy troops. There are a lot of simple elements that you’ll pick up quickly, but the game also has quite a bit of depth. Maybe not as much as in other popular RTS titles, but still more than it might seem at first. That depth becomes apparent as you spend more time in Player vs. Player mode.

This mode is the strong point of Minecraft Legends, as it makes for an incredibly interesting team game. It’s intended for 4v4 play, but in Private Matches there are also 3v3 and 2v2 modes. The goal is the same no matter how many players there are: destroy the enemy tower. It is up to you how you attempt to accomplish this task. You can build a base strong enough to exhaust the enemy, create a redstone cannon to annihilate their fortress, or trade your horse for a giant beetle to jump over enemy walls and lead an army of creepers towards their tower (personally my favourite). Communication is vital in PvP, as it is necessary to know who is collecting resources, who is building the base, and who is roaming the map to investigate the enemy and start the guerrilla warfare. Compared to single player, where fighting Piglins could end up being a bit monotonous, PvP adds another layer of depth to the game.

Advertising:

At first glance, Minecraft Legends seems like a pretty niche title. It can be hard to convince RTS fans to make the jump into this adorable and enchanting world, and base Minecraft players may not be keen on the dynamics this new title offers. If you’re looking for a fun third-person adventure that has an interesting story and a very good PvP mode, you shouldn’t pass up Minecraft Legends.