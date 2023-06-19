Preview: U21 National Championships Time Trial for 2023 – Will van der Tuik wear down the opposition again?

The national time trial championships are coming up next week and that means an even fiercer battle for the red-white-blue between the reserves will begin. On Wednesday afternoon, battle will break out over 42 kilometers in and around Elspit in Gelderland as the KNWU searches for Axel van der Tyck’s successor. cycling flash Looking forward!

History

We can already go back 26 years to the first Dutch time trial championship. This isn’t too surprising, as the UCI had introduced the U23 category only a year earlier. In 1997 it was 22-year-old Daniel van Elven who became the first U23 time trial champion in the Netherlands. He was not allowed to defend the title due to his age, so Marcel Duijn could take his place a year later. In the two years that followed, Remmert Villinga dominated the competition in Markello and Zaltbommel. This earned him a professional contract with Slovak De Nardi, where he did not really excel.

In 2001 it was the mart louvers that were painted red, white and blue. We admit it: Winners aren’t brimming with success yet. This changed with victories by Steph Clement and Thomas Dekker in 2002 and 2003 respectively. Together, there are 23 participations in the Grand Tours of the Great Men. Dekker was relieved by Thom van Dulmen, who pitched two consecutive wins. After racing against the clock in 2006 and 2007 it was Kai Reuss and Lars Boom’s turn to take the top podium.

The following year again found a proud winner who would not make it into the professional peloton. Like van Alven and van Dulmen, Mannmann van Ruitenbeek turns out to be not the right person. In 2009, the annual Rabobank Party was opened. The Dutch training team has been the winner in its ranks for five years in a row. Dennis van Winden (2009), Martijn Keizer (2010), Wilco Kelderman (2011) and Dylan van Baarle (2013) were crowned Dutch champions. For the fast readers among us: Only 2012 wasn’t a blue-orange party. Metek’s Peter Koning took advantage that year.

After years of Rabobank, Steven Lammertink receives the red-white-blue award. In 2014 and 2015 he beat men like Mike Tunessen, Martijn Tusveld and Tim Rodenberg. The latter was allowed to raise his hand in the air in 2016. In recent years, the title has gone to Julius van den Berg (2017), Hartthijs de Vries (2018), Dan Hooley (2019), Corona Virus (2020), Mick van Dijke (2021) and Axel van der Tyck (2022). . ,

Final Ten Winners NK Time Trial U23

2012: axel van der tuk

2021: mike van dyke

2020: no edition due to corona pandemic

2019: dan hole

2018: harthiges davis

2017: julius van den bergh

2016: Tim Rodenberg

2015: steven lambertink

2014: steven lambertink

2013: dylan van baarle

2012: peter king

previous version

The NK time trial for the U23 has often turned into a thrilling battle in recent years. For example, in 2021, it was the Van Dijk brothers who finished with a difference of only five seconds. In 2022 it was a different story. Axel van der Tyck managed to beat the competition in Emmen by completing the 29.4 kilometer course at least 37 seconds faster than number two Mike Vleck.

The Metec-SOLARWATT rider was one of the early favorites and smashed the virtual leader, Doorenbos’ time. Although Tim Marsmann still managed to set the fastest first intermediate, the competition no longer came close to van der Tyck’s time. Mike Vleck took the silver. Enzo Leganse was third. Axel van der Tyck’s lead was the largest margin since 2015, when Steven Lammertink won with a lead of 1 minute and 15 seconds.

NK Time Trial for Promise 2022 (29.4 km)

Axel van der Tuik (Metec-SOLEARWATT) in 34m01s

Mike Vleck (Alinc) +37s

Enzo Legionse (Development Team DSM) +43s

4. Yann Doorenbos (GRC Jan van Arkel) +49s

5. Tim Marsmann (Metec-SOLARWATT) +59s











Read also: Dutch time trial champion with promises from Axel van der Tuik force majeure





Duration

Elite category and U23 men ride in this NK time trial two rounds On a completely flat course of 21 kilometers, with the start and finish in Elspite. This is the longest NK course since 2018. So the elite men, elite women and U23 will play a 42 kilometer course in NK. Altimeter? Let’s not talk about it!

The start of the NK time trial is next to the restaurant Op de Brink in Elspeet. Nice to know that riders ride counterclockwise on laps. This means that from Alspit they first drive north towards Vierhouten, turning left there. After another left turn, riders head south towards Steckenberg, on heathland between Nunspet and Elspet.

There is a winding phase with some left-right combinations, followed by speed towards Elspeet. This is done with a loop just south of the village, and then entering from the south towards the finish, near Restaurant de Blokhut on Apeldoornsweg, not far from the starting point.

For those who want to follow the exact route through the street names: Vierhöterweg, Elspetterbosweg, Nunspeterweg, Steckenbergweg, Hooiweg, Midenweg, Oude Garderensweg, Molenbergweg, Kleine Kölnoweg, Heitkamp and Apeldoornsweg.

Wednesday 21 June, NK time trial: Elspit – Elspit (42km)

Start: 1.30 PM

End: Between 3:20 PM to 3:30 PM

Favorite

Winning the NK time trial with promises is not a sin to have a prosperous professional career. Six of the last ten winners are already professional or (yet) not made for professional cyclists. Even in the more distant past, a red-white-blue victory in this category offered no guarantees for the future. Hopefully it will be different for the 2023 winner, although we are not even talking about the strongest field of participants.

The top favorite is the defending champion, axel van der tuk, The 22-year-old rider from Metek-Solarwatt was a force to be reckoned with in Emmen last year. He tested twice at the UCI level this year, which he completed satisfactorily. In the opening time trial of the Olympia Tour he finished eighth over nine kilometers on the TT circuit in Essen. This made him the best Dutchman. Two weeks ago he finished tied for thirteenth in the Prologue of the ZLM Tour. However, he was the first U23 to participate in this Dutch Championship. In late May, Van der Tuuk also became the time trial champion at the District North over the 17.1 km course. That’s the promise to beat.

The biggest challenge comes from the Jumbo-Visma development, which is starting here with only one rider. he is up lars, Also the promise of a senior year. The 21-year-old driver from Overijssel is having a great season. He can also do good time trials, but this season he only has time trials at the Olympia Tour as a frame of reference. In this, Bowen came in tenth place. Two years earlier he had finished fourth in the same championship behind the brothers van Dijk and Marijan van den Bergh. All three are now professionals. Bowen was not included last year. He then finished only ninth, almost a minute and a half behind van der Tyck.

Metek-SolarWatt has another very good contender for the title in their ranks. third year promise hub artz This season has shown itself to be working against the clock. He won the U23 time trial on the TT circuit in Assen, which was set on the opening day of the time trial at the Olympia Tour. In early May, Artz was also the best-placed Dutchman in the time trial at the International Promise Weekend, in which he came second. In early June, Artz became regional champion South And a week later he also finished seventh in the VariedScores Prologue. The question now is mainly whether he will compare in the longer Test on Wednesday.

Among the promises is another formidable candidate for the Dutch title roel van sint martendijk (22). Last week he was seventh in the opening time trial of the Giro Next Gen, while the patent speed rider from Belgium Circus-Ruez-Technoord became South Holland’s district champion in the 29-kilometre time trial a month ago. One rider you should never underestimate here tibor del grosso, Drent van Mettek-Solarwatt, 19, had a strong first year with promise and delivered a good follow-up in cross last winter. His health has been a bit ill this season, but things got a little better at the Peace Race.

When you call time trial and see this area, you must immediately enzo legions to comment. As a junior in 2019, the 22-year-old speedster from development team DSM finished second at the World Championships and third at the European Championships. But he hasn’t yet been able to follow up on the great talent that was there. He had finished fifth and third here in the last two editions. as is legion body del grosso Senior Pledge. Tibor’s older brother rides with ABLOC and has had a bad few years. This year he has already done some good time trials on the road. The title may be a bit ambitious, but Bodie may spring a surprise with a medal.

The biggest surprises usually come from club teams ahead. that’s how it ended boris romans (20) Van Willebroord is second in the time trial at the Will Voorheet TT circuit and third in the time trial at the International Promise weekend. Too redmar dijkman (21, NWVG) has a good time trial in his legs. He recently won a time trial in the Northern Districts. so did werner van der meer (22) The Cycling Combination of Friesland. He is a time trial specialist par excellence, but a top 10 seems most achievable for him. same is the case with stan verziel (22) Willebroord by Will Voorit, although he was over a minute faster than Team Romers during the DK in South Holland.

But there are still plenty of people in the Dutch Continental teams who can participate out of the blue for a small final result. We think mainly of the Elinque pair elmer abbama (two years ago, vice-Dutch junior champion behind Tibor del Grosso) and Paper Vinings, Both the 19-year-old talents can go a long way towards the podium on a good day. Finally Wessel Maurice Scorpions, who are having a great season. The 20-year-old North Hollander isn’t necessarily a time trial specialist, but on his current form he could well break into the top 10 rankings. However, victory seems a long way off for Morris & Co.

Favorites according to WielerFlits

**** Axel van der Tuik

*** Lars Bowen, Hub Artz

** Roel van Sintmartensdijk, Tibor del Grosso, Enzo Leijnse

* Bodi Del Grosso, Wessel Maurice, Boris Romers, Radmar Dijkman

participant list

website organization

weather and tv

Wednesday 21 June promises to be fine summer weather in Alspit, but somewhat cloudier than in recent weeks in the Netherlands. During the Dutch National Championships time trial the temperature rises to its highest level, i.e. 26 °C. There is a weak westerly wind force, so riders hardly have to take the wind into account.

There will be no live telecast of the NK Time Trial for the (elite) women and men. Is good cycling flash A live blog throughout the day focusing on the men’s and women’s title fights.