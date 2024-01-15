Price of dollar in Colombia today on March 14

The dollar has been in a relatively stable trading range in recent weeks.

On Thursday, the dollar price fell to $3,890.90. This represents an increase of $11.39 as well as a variation of $0.29% compared to Wednesday’s close.

representative market rate (TRM) remains at $3,908.02.

In recent weeks, the dollar has remained in a relatively stable range, with a trend towards further downside and this led to the currency returning to the around $3,800 area on Wednesday.

Obviously, investors are facing the decision of the Federal Reserve (Fed) regarding interest rates. The board of directors of the above mentioned central bank is expected to meet next week to resolve this issue.

The truth is that due to the recent results of inflation, the decision to reduce interest rates once again seems to be complicated. usaDue to which the expected level of reduction was not achieved.

The Fed’s goal is to get the rate to 2% and, as its Chairman Jerome Powell has pointed out, the degree of confidence that allows us to be sure that the rate will go on the path of recession has not yet been reached. That destiny will come. However, the manager also mentioned that we are not far from reaching that point.

If the Fed decides to lower rates, it is very likely that the price will go down Dollar Decrease, as cheap credit increases investment opportunities in Colombia, leading to greater inflows of greenbacks.

Macroeconomically, this would have a positive impact on imports, as it must be remembered that at the height of inflation, the country’s external purchases (especially inputs for crops) were pushing up the cost of living.

While the Fed meets, the currency’s price is expected to continue within the stability range, that is, in the area of ​​$3,900, closer to $3,900 than $4,000.

