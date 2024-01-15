Price of Dollar: Know today’s exchange rate of March 12

The dollar declined earlier this week. Find out the price of the greenback today, Tuesday.

according to him central reserve bankThe exchange rate opened the day at S/3,688, representing a decline of 0.05% compared to its last close on Friday, March 8.

With this decline, the Peruvian Sol has gained strength with a rise of 0.51% so far this year.

Globally, the Chairman of the Federal Reserve usaJerome Powell said they are close to reducing inflation to target; However, “a little more evidence” is needed that inflation is moving towards its 2% target before cutting borrowing costs. “We are not far from it,” he said.

This Friday, Julio Velarde, president of central reserve bank (BCR) will present inflation report With the new estimates, it is now known that the monetary unit is expected to economic growth of peru First quarter of this year.

dollar price to buy and sell

Below, we explain what are the dollar buying and selling prices that are recorded in exchange offices and the informal currency exchange market:

According to the quéestaeldolar.pe platform, money changers buy the dollar at S/3.68 and sell it at S/3.70 on average.

While in digital exchange houses, the greenback has an estimated buying price of S/3.68 and is sold for around S/3.69.