Price of the most affordable chevrolet colorado

chevrolet colorado Is Raise The mid-size that the American firm offers in markets such as Mexico, where it is positioned above the S10 offering and below the Silverado.

section of recent times pick up It is led by Nissan with the Frontier, while in other regions of the US the first place is occupied by Toyota with the Hilux and Tacoma. But this does not mean that the product of chevrolet In a good position in terms of price/equipment ratio.

colorado The most affordable is the LT version, powered by a 2.7-liter turbo plus with 310 hp and 528 Nm mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and a single-speed transfer case with a 4×4 traction system and disc brakes on all four wheels. With ABS system.

Some elements that are special in it chevrolet colorado The most economical are 17-inch aluminum wheels, high-strength steel cargo box with Durabed technology, spray-on bed liner, 8 fixed tie-down rings, lighting and easy-access stairs in the rear corners, dual-zone automatic air conditioning Conditioning. Vented rear seats for the second row of seats, Chevrolet infotainment system with 11-inch touch screen and wireless connection for Apple Car Play and Android Auto, integrated Google with WiFi for seven devices, OnStar, rear view camera, halogen headlights , fabric rear seats, keyless entry and start, steering wheel with audio controls and an 8-inch configurable instrument cluster, among other details.

In terms of safety, Chevrolet offers six airbags (front, side and curtain), lane departure assist, frontal collision assist and visual assist for towing progress, tire pressure indicator, among other driving aids.

colorado there is one Raise Which is 5.35 meters long, 1.92 meters high and 2.06 meters wide. At the same time, the load capacity is 747 kg.

in Mexico chevrolet colorado It is available with a starting price of 940,000 pesos, which matches the LT 4×4 version.