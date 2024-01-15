Prices of marine products sky high: this is how the price of fish in La Guaira is on the eve of Holy Week

As families prepare to celebrate one of the most important holidays of the year, high prices for marine products highlight the country’s difficult situation.

The prices per kilo of the different types of fish at the Macatea Fishing Pier are surprisingly high compared to other proteins included in the daily menu of Guerreros.

In a tour taken by our correspondent team through the various businesses of the Fishing Pier, we learned about the prices of options for the dishes that Venezuelans usually eat during this time of year.

However, not all prices in La Guerra are pocket friendly to the common denominator.

Swordfish fillet price $9.99, Salmon price $22, Snapper price $7.50, Loin price $9.99, Hake fillet price $5 and $8.99, Albacore tuna price $8.99, Octopus price $8.50, Raw shrimp $6 and $7, Pre-cooked Shrimp are $7 and $8. , Squid $8, Mussel $4, Sea Bass $12.99, Amberjack $8.99, Kingfish $8.99, Picua $7.99, Dorado $7.99 and Garfish $8.99.

These prices, which may be out of reach for most Venezuelans, become even more shocking when compared with the very low minimum wages they receive. In a country where income is not enough to meet the basic needs of food, payment for services, clothing and other essential expenses, purchasing quality fish becomes a luxury for some people.

The options offered at this place are diverse and prices start at $4, but in an area where the minimum wage is $3, purchasing this popular protein becomes unattainable to consume during Semana Mayor.

Venezuela’s economic reality is reflected in every price displayed on the Macatea fishing docks, where inflation has wreaked havoc on families’ economies.

While some people prepare to enjoy exquisite seafood dishes during Holy Week, many others are forced to adjust their budgets and look for cheaper options to eat out.

Without a doubt, Holy Week, far from being only a religious celebration, is a reminder of the inequalities and difficulties that Venezuelan society faces in its daily life amidst an administration that has been in charge of solving the problems of many Is. Less of our own people.