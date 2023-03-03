Primal Groudon in Pokémon GO: best counters, attacks and Pokémon to defeat him

Primal Groudon it’s a Pokemon available at Primal Raids of Pokémon GO. In this pokemon go guide we tell you what are the top counters for Primal Groudon, what attacks to use and what pokemon to use to defeat it.

Primal Groudon in Pokémon GO: explanation of the Primal Raid

Primal Groudon is a Ground-Type and Fire-Type Pokémon. available at Primal Raids from Pokemon GO. Considering its two Types, the best counters Possible are Water-type and Ground-type Pokémon with powerful attacks of the same Type, with Water-Type being much more effective due to Primal Groudon’s dual Ground/Fire-type.

If we can use Mega Evolutions or Dark Pokémon, even better. If we don’t have Pokémon in conditions of these Types, then our best bet will be to use the most powerful Pokémon we have with good DPS and STAB. Consult our table of Types to know more about it.

All the information of the Groudon Primal Raid | Image via @MikoGraphicsPE

As usual, the more players participate in the Raid, the higher the chances of success. To play it safe, we should have a group of at least six players with good Pokémon of the Types that we have mentioned before and with attacks of the same Type.

Below we leave you a selection of several Pokémon to use to face Primal Groudon in Pokémon GO:

Best counters for Primal Groudon in Pokémon GO

kyogre with Waterfall (Quick Attack) and Surf (Charged Attack).

gyarados with Waterfall (Quick Attack) and hydropump (Charged Attack).

Swampert with Water gun (Quick Attack) and Hydro cannon (Charged Attack).

Feraligatr with Water gun (Quick Attack) and Hydro cannon (Charged Attack).

samurott with Waterfall (Quick Attack) and Hydro cannon (Charged Attack).

Kingler with Bubble (Quick Attack) and hammer (Charged Attack).

Primal Kyogre with Waterfall (Quick Attack) and Primal Pulse (Charged Attack).

Mega Swampert with Water gun (Quick Attack) and Hydro cannon (Charged Attack).

Mega Blastoise with Water gun (Quick Attack) and Hydro cannon (Charged Attack).

Dark Swampert with Water gun (Quick Attack) and Hydro cannon (Charged Attack).

Dark Gyarados with Waterfall (Quick Attack) and Aqua Cola (Charged Attack).

Dark Feraligatr with Water gun (Quick Attack) and Hydro cannon (Charged Attack).

In our Pokémon GO guide we help you with different aspects of the game, such as how to defeat Giovanni and how to beat the Team GO Rocket Grunts in February 2023.

Sources: Pokémon GO, Twitter/MikoGraphicsPE